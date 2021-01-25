Looking to tie its best start in American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College men’s basketball hosted the Cougars of Columbia College on Saturday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (9-4, 5-1 AMC) trailed at halftime, fought back in the second half and lost in double overtime 77-76 to Columbia (11-3, 5-1 AMC) to fall into second place in the AMC.
Kelvin Robinson led four Mustangs in double figures with 20 points, while Tedrick Wolfe added 17 and TaJuan Johnson and Zach Hudson both had 11 each.
Robinson also led with eight rebounds, while Johnson and Preston Whitfield both handed out three assists each.
CBC outshot the Cougars 42 percent to 39 percent from the field, but Columbia went 13 of 15 at the free-throw line, compared to 19 of 29 for CBC and the Mustangs committed 18 turnovers while forcing 17.
CBC either led or the score was tied for the first 11:23 in the first half. Columbia took its first lead at the 8:00 mark, leading 17-16 before racing out to a 35-28 halftime lead.
The Mustangs came out with energy early in the second half, tying the score at 35 inside the first three minutes.
Columbia raced back out to a 43-37 advantage before CBC started fighting back, using a 12-0 run over 4:03 to take a 49-43 lead with 9:51 left.
The lead ballooned to nine, 54-45, with 7:13 to play before the Cougars came back to trail 58-55 with one minute left.
Whitfield had a chance to push the lead to four with 33 seconds left, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1. Columbia missed a three and gave CBC another chance, with Wolfe missing the front end with 10 seconds left to keep the score at 58-55.
With three seconds left, the Cougars missed a three and Whitfield grabbed the rebound, but came down out of bounds to set up the buzzer beater three to send the game to overtime.
CBC won the tip in overtime and Hudson put the Mustangs ahead 60-58 before the Cougars went down and tied it again. The Mustangs then went on a 7-2 run to lead 67-62 with a minute left before Columbia came back, converting eight free throws, including two at the buzzer, to send the game to a second overtime tied at 70.
Hudson put the Mustangs up one to start the second OT, but Columbia came right back and took a 72-71 lead.
Robinson would sink his third three of the game with 2:28 left to put CBC up 74-72 and it looked like CBC might put it away. After the Cougars split a pair of free throws, Brevin Brimble was fouled and sank both free throws to put CBC up 76-73 with 1:18 left.
Sixteen seconds later, the Cougars cut the lead to one and after a turnover by CBC, Columbia cashed in on an opportunity, but left the Mustangs with a chance to take the final shot.
Wolfe missed a runner in the lane to win it and then Johnson missed the follow up jumper to give CBC just their third loss the last two seasons at home.
CBC steps out of AMC play for the final time this season Monday when it welcomes the Bulldogs of Jarvis Christian into Reddin Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.