Looking for its first win of the season, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Saints of Our Lady of the Lake on Thursday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (0-3) was plagued by second half turnovers and blew a seven-point halftime lead in a loss to OLLU (3-0).
Mayan Kiir had a big night with 24 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Mustangs in both categories.
Kiir's 20 rebound game was just the third time in program history that a Mustang has recorded 20 or more rebounds in a game and the first since Victor Dukes at Harris-Stowe State on Jan. 15, 2019.
CBC shot 53 percent from the field and 40 percent from three and won the rebounding battle 47-36, but turned the ball over 23 times, including 16 in the second half, leading to 28 OLLU points.
The Mustangs will take on in-state school John Brown in their next game. Tipoff for the game against the Golden Eagles is slated for 7:30 p.m.Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.