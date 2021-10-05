Arkadelphia – Playing its second NCAA Division II opponent in as many matches, Central Baptist College volleyball was at the Sturgis Athletic Center on Monday for a match with the Tigers of Ouachita Baptist.
CBC (6-5) was overpowered by OBU (6-11), dropping the match in straight sets.
CBC had only 17 kills as a team, led by Kenzie Hanks with four.
CBC could not get anything going offensively, but did post a season low with two service errors.
The Mustangs return to American Midwest Conference play in their next match Thursday night when they welcome the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy to Reddin Fieldhouse. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.
