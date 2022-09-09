HAWKINS, Texas — Returning to the state of Texas for the second time this season, Central Baptist College men's soccer took on the Bulldogs of Jarvis Christian University this afternoon. CBC (3-1-1) had a 1-0 lead at halftime and a 2-0 lead through 52 minutes before allowing two goals in the final 12 minutes to finish with a 2-2 draw against JCU (1-1-1).
Daniel Pinkney had both goals in the match and both were solo efforts. Jasper Gadellaa also posted eight saves in one of his best outings of the season. Pinkney's first goal gave CBC the lead 14 minutes in and CBC would have two more chances on net in the half before carrying a 1-0 lead into halftime. Missed penalty kicks were the tale of the first half, with JCU missing twice from the spot and CBC putting one wide as well. Two more penalty kicks from CBC early in the second half went wide before Pinkney netted his second goal in the 52nd minute to put the Mustangs ahead 2-0. JCU would miss another penalty in the 62nd minute before JCU cut the lead in half in the 78th minute. A goal in the 88th minute tied the game and neither team could get close again inside the final two minutes to finish in a draw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.