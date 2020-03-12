The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the bracket on Wednesday for the 2020 Division I men's basketball tournament, which will be the 83rd edition of the tournament.
The Mustangs of Central Baptist College were selected as a No. 7 seed and will face No. 2-seed and No. 5 ranked team in the nation, the Statesmen of William Penn.
CBC and WPU will face off at 7:30 p.m. March 19 on the floor of Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
This is the third straight appearance for the Mustangs, who have been defeated in each of their first two appearances in the tournament.
Two years ago, CBC was a 6-seed and fell to Georgetown in the first round and last season, the Mustangs were an 8-seed and lost to LSU-Alexandria.
"What can you say, coach Henry has done a great job," head coach Clint Galyean said. "They're No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories. We talked with our guys going in that we thought we would be a six or a seven seed. They're one of the top-five programs in the NAIA. We've got to get prepared and be ready to go.”
