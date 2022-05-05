COLUMBIA, Missouri — Fighting to stave off elimination for a second straight day, Central Baptist College softball took on Missouri Baptist University Wednesday in an elimination game in the American Midwest Conference tournament at the Antimi Softball Complex.
CBC (25-20) fought hard, but ultimately was eliminated on a walkoff home run, losing 3-2 to MBU (24-17).
Averie Ayers was good again in the circle, but was the unfortunate loser, allowing six hits and three runs with three walks and two strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
CBC had an ample amount of chances to take the lead, but left seven on base, including one in the seventh that was the difference in the contest.
CBC got an early 1-0 lead in the first when Jordyn Frederic scored on an error.
The Spartans would tie the game in the bottom half and then gave CBC a 2-1 deficit in the third.
The deficit would remain 2-1 until the sixth when Tobi Finley plated Victoria Lasker, who had been summoned as a pinch runner, to tie the game at two apiece.
The game ended in the seventh after Ayers retired the first two batters then surrendered the home run.
CBC will now wait until May 11, when they will find out if they are one of seven at-large bids to the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round.
