Central Baptist College’s Brevin Brimble scored 28 points in the Mustangs’ win over College of the Ozarks on Monday night.

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — Stepping out of American Midwest Conference play for the penultimate time this season, Central Baptist College men’s basketball was on the floor at the Keeter Center for the return game with College of the Ozarks. The Mustangs (13-5) led by 14 at halftime and cruised to an 81-60 win over the Bobcats (5-13) to earn a season sweep.

Brevin Brimble had a huge night for the Mustangs, posting season highs in points (28), made field goals (10) and threes made (six) while also grabbing a season-high five rebounds and handing out a season-high five assists. Devin Foster, Tomas Mikyska and Braylon Steen also finished in double figures scoring as CBC dominated on the glass 40-29 and from the field, outshooting C of O 48 percent to 38 percent and committed a season-low seven turnovers.

