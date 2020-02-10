Central Baptist College athletics had a big day Saturday, competing in seven different events across five sports on the day.
Baseball
The Mustang baseball team improved to 7-0 on the season, winning two more games, 7-4 against Dallas Christian in the first game and 16-11 over Southwestern Christian in game two.
CBC had to come from behind to win both games and were anchored offensively by Griffith Olinde, who homered in both games, including going 5 for 5 with five RBI in game two.
Garon Johnson and Fernando Escapita were the starters, but neither factored in the decision of either game.
Gavin Johnson won in relief against DCC, allowing just one hit in three scoreless relief innings, while Ben Slate earned the win in game two, throwing two-thirds of an inning after Dylan Bonds, who threw five relief innings, put out a fire that saw CBC down 10-0 after one inning.
Olinde's home run in game two provided the go ahead runs and finished his magical weekend.
Baseball heads to Joplin, Missouri, next weekend for the Joplin Tournament at Historic Joe Becker Stadium.
Softball
CBC softball improved to 5-0, winning every game of the Cowtown Classic, including its first shutout of the season, 6-0, against Friends in the first game Saturday before it came from behind to beat Bethel 5-4 in game two.
Alyssa Estrada had two RBI in game one and Ashlyn Spears was brilliant in the circle again, combining with Kym House on a seven-hit shutout that saw Spears strikeout five.
Baleigh Jackson's clutch two-out single in the sixth inning against Bethel brought the Mustangs back from a 4-3 deficit to win.
Kalyne Powell started and struck out five, but Allie St. John got the win in relief, striking out one and allowing just two hits in 2.1 scoreless innings.
CBC heads to Louisiana next weekend for the LSU-Alexandria Purple and Gold tournament.
Women’s Basketball
Holly Allen had 21 points and Sierra Carrier finished with 19 as CBC completed the season sweep of Stephens, beating the Stars 63-42.
The game was low scoring early, as the Mustangs led 24-22 at the half, but outscored the Stars 21-8 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
CBC was efficient in the second half, shooting 55% from the floor in the win.
The Mustangs are on the road Thursday at No. 13 Freed-Hardeman.
Men’s Basketball
Quentre Roberts had 30 points on eight threes and Tyrone Alston posted his second career triple-double with 14, 10 and 10 as the Mustangs blew out the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge 108-58.
Jordan Parker, Tedrick Wolfe and Simon Okolue also finished in double figures, with Parker posting a career-high 21, Wolfe scoring 16 and Okolue posting 15 points.
CBC turned the ball over only nine times and outrebounded the Pioneers 52-34.
The No. 19 Mustangs are back on the road Thursday when they head to Freed-Hardeman for a huge American Midwest Conference matchup.
Wrestling
Kishma Davis was on the mat Saturday for the wrestling Mustangs at the Golden Norseman Open in Miami, Oklahoma.
Davis had a good day, winning two matches to finish fourth in the 141-pound weight class in the final tuneup of the regular season.
The wrestling Mustangs will be on the mat again on Feb. 22 for the AMC Championships, hosted by Missouri Baptist.
