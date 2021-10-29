FULTON, Missouri – Playing its first American Midwest Conference match in 20 days, Central Baptist College volleyball was at Anderson Arena on Thursday for a match with William Woods.
CBC (9-12, 3-2 AMC) had a historic night for two players, but its efforts weren't enough to prevent a sweep by WWU (17-8, 4-2 AMC).
Molly Murphy and Mikayla Lawrence both achieved milestones on the night despite the sweep.
CBC did have 33 kills and hit .178, but couldn't stop a hot Owl attack, as WWU hit .396 with 46 kills.
CBC is now 4-6 in three-set matches this season and 0-7 all-time against William Woods.
Kylee Sabella was the only Mustang to get to double figures in kills with 11 on the evening, giving her 240 for the season, 41 off of Emoree Martin's freshman kills record set last year.
Murphy, who entered the night four assists shy of 1,000, finished with 29 assists, giving her 1,025 for her career, making her just the third Mustang (Tiffani Cutwright, Hope Johnson) to get to 1,000 in assists.
Mikayla Lawrence led the way with nine digs and in doing so, crossed the 400 dig mark for the season (403), making her just the sixth player ever to get to 400 in a season, joining Lenee Gibson (three times), Alizea Garza (twice), Alex Simpson, Kobie Hartman and Tyler Pickett in the 400 dig club.
Presley Hamric had seven kills on the night, giving her 200 on the season, marking just the fifth time in program history that a pair of teammates has crossed 200 kills in a season.
CBC has 877 kills on the season, on pace for 12 per set, which would be the highest in the NAIA era (since 2010).
The Mustangs have a .163 hitting percentage, which is on pace for the highest hitting percentage since 2012 (.171).
CBC's 826 assists are the sixth most ever in a season and the 11.3 per set is the second-highest all-time at this point.
The Mustangs play their second of three matches in three days in AMC play Friday when they head to Columbia, Missouri, for a match against the Stars of Stephens College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.