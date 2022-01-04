Returning to the court for the first time in 16 days, Central Baptist College men’s basketball wraps up the 2021 calendar year tomorrow night with a visit from the Rams of Huston-Tillotson University. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. and live links can be found online.
Game notes
CBC enters the game 5-8.
HTU is 3-10 overall.
The Mustangs own a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series including a 75-72 win over HTU in the most recent game they played back on the 14th.
Kelvin Robinson (21.8), Jordan Parker (15.3) and Mayan Kiir (12.3) are all averaging in double figures scoring, while the team is averaging 75.1 points per game on 47 percent from the field, 32 percent from three and 63 percent from the charity stripe.
Kiir is also the leading rebounder, grabbing 7.5 of CBC’s 39.4 per game.
Robinson is also the leader in assists per game, handing out 3.3 this season.
Defensively, the Mustangs are allowing 75.2 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 32 percent from three while opponents shoot 70 percent at the free throw line, grab 34.1 rebounds per game and are forced into 11.4 turnovers per game.
HTU also sports three players in double figures scoring, led by 16.6 of 75.8 from Matthew Lewis.
Jimmie Kelley is the leading rebounder, grabbing 6.1 of the team’s 29.7 per game.
Merdarius Roberts leads the team in assists at 3.3 per game while the team commits just 10.9 turnovers per game.
Defensively, the Rams allow 79.7 points per game on 52 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from three while opponents make 66 percent of their free throws, grab 32.4 rebounds and are forced into 13.1 turnovers per game.
