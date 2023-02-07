BENTON – Opening the 2023 season a day later than originally scheduled, Central Baptist College baseball hosted the Buffaloes of Arkansas Baptist College Saturday at Benton High School. CBC (2-0) pushed 30 runs across the plate in a doubleheader sweep, beating ABC (0-2) by scores of 20-0 and 10-0.

In the season opening 20-0 win, CBC got the fifth no-hitter in program history and the second combined no-hitter (also the first in the opening game) from Austin LeJeune and Caleb Sollars. The Mustangs also scored 20 runs or more for the sixth time in program history and put up 20 runs in a shutout for the third time in program history. CBC also hit for the cycle in the second inning of game one (single by Danilo Taborda, triple by Ruben Hernandez, double by Austin Teal and home run by Gabe Walker).

