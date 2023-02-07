BENTON – Opening the 2023 season a day later than originally scheduled, Central Baptist College baseball hosted the Buffaloes of Arkansas Baptist College Saturday at Benton High School. CBC (2-0) pushed 30 runs across the plate in a doubleheader sweep, beating ABC (0-2) by scores of 20-0 and 10-0.
In the season opening 20-0 win, CBC got the fifth no-hitter in program history and the second combined no-hitter (also the first in the opening game) from Austin LeJeune and Caleb Sollars. The Mustangs also scored 20 runs or more for the sixth time in program history and put up 20 runs in a shutout for the third time in program history. CBC also hit for the cycle in the second inning of game one (single by Danilo Taborda, triple by Ruben Hernandez, double by Austin Teal and home run by Gabe Walker).
GAME ONE – CBC 20, ABC 0
CBC scored early and often in game one, pounding out 12 hits and reaching base 15 additional times thanks to nine walks and six hit by pitches. The Mustangs failed to score in the first, but scored nine in the second, eight in the fourth and one each in the third, fifth and sixth. LeJeune threw the first five innings and struck out seven while Caleb Sollars came in and threw the final two innings, walking one while striking out four.
GAME TWO – CBC 10, ABC 0
The offense wasn’t as explosive in game two, tallying single runs in the first and the fifth while adding two in the third and six in the fourth. Six players had at least one RBI in the game and four pitchers, Mason Sellers, Ben Slate, Christian Zincke and Jackson Pope combined on a five hit shutout with nine Ks and Slate earned the victory in relief.
UP NEXT
CBC will head to Blue Mountain, Miss., for a non-conference four-game set with the Toppers beginning on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.