DALLAS – Kicking off the 2022 season last week, Central Baptist College men’s soccer took on the Tigers of Paul Quinn College this afternoon on the road. CBC (1-0) got a pair of debut goals to beat PQC (0-1) by a score of 2-0.
Daniel Pinkney, picking up where he left off with Waldorf last season, scored for the Mustangs as did fellow newcomer George Caudwell. Jasper Gadellaa made six saves in net, playing all 90 minutes and earning his first career shutout in his first career start.
CBC is off until Saturday when the Mustangs head to Moore, Okla., for a meeting with Randall University. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Central Baptist College women’s soccer took on the Tigers of Paul Quinn College. A pair of first half goals allowed CBC (0-0-1) to lead 2-1 at halftime before allowing a goal in the second half, fighting to a 2-2 draw with PQC (0-0-1).
Samara Hernandez and Vitoria Loiola were the goal scorers for the Mustangs. Erica Hawkins assisted on both goals and Ashley Hultquist also had an assist as well. Jayme Selph started in net and made three saves in the first half while Bailey Walerczyk played the second half and made a pair of saves.
