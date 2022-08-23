x

Central Bapsit College beat Paul Quinn College in the season opener last week in Dallas.

 Courtesy of CBC

DALLAS – Kicking off the 2022 season last week, Central Baptist College men’s soccer took on the Tigers of Paul Quinn College this afternoon on the road. CBC (1-0) got a pair of debut goals to beat PQC (0-1) by a score of 2-0.

Daniel Pinkney, picking up where he left off with Waldorf last season, scored for the Mustangs as did fellow newcomer George Caudwell. Jasper Gadellaa made six saves in net, playing all 90 minutes and earning his first career shutout in his first career start.

