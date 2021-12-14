Falling behind early in its final home game of 2021, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Warriors of Bacone College on Monday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (7-3) got down in the first four minutes of the game, but closed strong, scoring 53 second half points in an 88-43 rout of BC (1-15).
Alexis Augustus paced the Mustangs in scoring while Bri Wells and Aminata Seck both had double doubles.
CBC shot 45.1 percent from the floor for the game, including 72 percent in the fourth quarter, scoring 31 fourth-quarter points.
Neither team scored for the first 1:20 before Bacone finally broke the deadlock.
The Warriors then made baskets on four straight possessions to lead 10-0 with 6:39 left in the first.
Augustus scored the first bucket of the game for CBC at the 6:23 mark in the first quarter and from there, CBC outscored Bacone 16-5 to lead 18-15 after one.
In the second quarter, BC scored first again to cut the lead to one before Macey Decker hit a jumper to push the lead back to three.
Decker's bucket began a 12-0 run over 5:35 to give the Lady Mustangs a 32-18 lead.
They would take a 35-24 lead into halftime and blow the doors off the Warriors in the second half, outscoring them 53-19 for the win.
Augustus tied her regular season career-high, scoring 23 points for the fifth time in her career.
Wells posted a career-high with 16 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds for her second career double-double.
Seck had 10 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double and fifth in the last six games.
CBC shot 45 percent from the field and went 18-20 at the free-throw line, holding Bacone to 33 percent shooting and outrebounding the Warriors 54-25.
CBC wraps up the 2021 calendar year Thursday with an exhibition game at UCA in the Farris Center. Tip off time is 1 p.m.
