SEWARD, Nebraska — Competing for the final time in the 2021 calendar year, Central Baptist College wrestling was on the mat Saturday at Friedrich Arena for the Concordia University Duals.
CBC didn't win any of the duals it participated in as a team, but did post four individual victories in the four matches.
CBC wrestled Concordia, Doane, Oklahoma Wesleyan and Marian during the duals, with wins coming from Endrick Theodore, Christian Richer, and two from Gregory Pierre-Louis.
Theodore defeated Crease Hamblin of Oklahoma Wesleyan, by fall at 3:22 in the 141-pound weight class.
Richer won his match against Oklahoma Wesleyan as well, defeating Austin Daniels by a 6-5 decision at 165 pounds.
Pierre-Louis won his match against Oklahoma Wesleyan by forfeit at heavyweight and additionally defeated Alex Hernandez of Marian by an 11-9 decision in their match, as he was able to get the late takedown to secure the win.
CBC will next wrestle on Jan. 11 when it heads to Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for a dual with Oklahoma Wesleyan.
