Opening the second half of American Midwest Conference play tonight inside A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse, Central Baptist College men’s basketball took on the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. CBC (14-7, 6-3 AMC) trailed by four points five and half minutes in, but recovered and scored 53 second-half points to cruise to a 92-69 win over UHSP (5-14, 3-6 AMC).
Devin Foster led the way in scoring for CBC and he was joined in double figures by TaJuan Johnson, James Moore, Braylon Steen and Brevin Brimble. CBC won every aspect of the contest except free throw shooting, where the Mustangs were 8 for 11 compared to 17-23 for UHSP.
• Foster had a season-high 16 points in his first career start in a Mustang uniform
• Johnson had 14 points in his third game back
• Steen notched his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 10 rebounds
• Brimble chipped in with 11
• CBC moved to 17-1 all-time against UHSP, 12-3 when they lead at halftime this season and 169-39 when they have a halftime lead all-time
• CBC was plus eight (39-31) on the glass, forced 20 turnovers, shot 54 percent from the field and held UHSP to 42 percent shooting while outscoring them in the paint 48-24
• The Mustangs made 10-or-more threes for the 10th time this season and are 7-3 in games where they make at least 10
• Brimble moved into 10th place in total assists tonight with five, giving him 154 for his career
CBC is off until Thursday, Jan. 26, where they head to St. Louis for a clash against Missouri Baptist. Tipoff time is 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Opening the second half of American Midwest Conference play at home this evening, Central Baptist College women’s basketball took on the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. CBC (7-9, 2-9 AMC) trailed by 14 at halftime and fell 81-63 to UHSP (13-5, 9-2 AMC).
Diana Rivera led the Lady Mustangs in scoring with 14 points and she was joined in double figures by Rhys Anderson, who had 12, Caroline Citty, who scored 10 and Tamara Christmas who had 10 off the bench. The Lady Mustangs won the turnover battle, committing 14 to forcing 15 and led by five with 4:51 left in the first but couldn’t contain the UHSP offense which shot 60 percent from the floor for the game and 91 percent at the free throw line.
Next up for the Lady Mustangs is a visit from Cottey on today, which will be the Comets’ first ever trip to Reddin Fieldhouse as an AMC foe. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
