x

Central Baptist College's Devin Foster guards a player earlier this season.

 Courtesy of Central Baptist College

Opening the second half of American Midwest Conference play tonight inside A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse, Central Baptist College men’s basketball took on the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. CBC (14-7, 6-3 AMC) trailed by four points five and half minutes in, but recovered and scored 53 second-half points to cruise to a 92-69 win over UHSP (5-14, 3-6 AMC).

Devin Foster led the way in scoring for CBC and he was joined in double figures by TaJuan Johnson, James Moore, Braylon Steen and Brevin Brimble. CBC won every aspect of the contest except free throw shooting, where the Mustangs were 8 for 11 compared to 17-23 for UHSP.

