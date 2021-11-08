Looking to salvage a game on its season-opening road trip, Central Baptist College women's basketball played Montana State-Northern on Saturday on the final day of the University of Providence Tournament at the McLaughlin Center. CBC (1-2) rode a strong defensive effort to defeat the Skylights (1-2) by a score of 64-58.
Aminata Seck had a career night with 26 points and seven rebounds while Alexis Augustus chipped in with 22. Diana Rivera made history as well, becoming just the fourth player in program history with at least 10 assists in a game, handing out 10 in the contest. CBC shot 43 percent from the field, 42 percent from three and 81 percent at the free-throw line. The Mustangs held the Skylights to 38 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from three and only allowed 11 free throws in the contest.
Augustus scored the first five points of the game for CBC in a first quarter that went back-and-forth with the lead changing hands four times and the Mustangs trailing 12-11 after one. Bri Wells opened the second quarter with a jumper to give CBC the lead back and a pair of free throws by Augustus stretched the lead to three. MSU-N tied the score at 15 with a triple before Rivera's first field goal of the game made it 17-15. With 6:08 left in the first half, MSU-N tied the game at 17-all and an Augustus layup 19 seconds later would give CBC the lead for the rest of the half, taking a 32-25 lead to the locker room.
The Mustangs would never see the lead get below six at any point in the second half, but the lead also never increased above nine. The fourth quarter played a pivotal role in deciding the game, as CBC got eight points from Seck, only turning the ball over once while forcing four.
Next up for the Mustangs is an exhibition game with Arkansas State on Tuesday night in Jonesboro. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Looking to end the regular season on a high note, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State in an American Midwest Conference contest at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse. CBC (11-15, 4-5 AMC) accomplished its goal, sending senior Reaven Seymore out in style with a sweep of the Hornets (3-15, 0-9 AMC).
Presley Hamric led the Mustangs in kills on the afternoon, all while not committing an error on any of her 24 attacks. CBC had 45 kills and hit .330 while holding Harris-Stowe to 26 kills and a hitting percentage of .125.
CBC moved to 6-8 in three set matches this season and 7-0 all-time against Harris-Stowe State
The Mustangs will head to Hannibal, Missouri, for the AMC Quarterfinals on Tuesday night. First serve against Hannibal-LaGrange at the Mabee Sports Complex is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Nyasha Dube's second goal of the game with 21 seconds left in the second overtime won Central Baptist College men's soccer its American Midwest Conference Tournament quarterfinal game tonight at Warrior Field on the Hendrix College campus. CBC (9-9-1) repeated what it did to Williams Baptist (9-6-2) in Walnut Ridge earlier this season, ending the match on a golden goal to end the Eagles' season.
The Mustangs will head to Batesville on Tuesday for a semifinal game against the top-seeded Scots of Lyon College. Kickoff from Huser Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Hitting the mat for the first time Saturday, Central Baptist College wrestling opened the 2021-22 today at the Little Rock Open. CBC had three wrestlers place on the day in a competition that was wide open.
Christian Richer, Kishma Davis and Alejandro Mas placed in their respective weight classes. Richer finished second at 165 pounds, winning every match until the final, where he was defeated by fall at the 1:20 mark. To reach the final, Richer won two matches, beating a pair of University of the Ozarks wrestlers, John Ward, by a 6-4 decision in the first round and beating Zane Sims by fall in the second round at 4:02.
Davis went 2-3 on the afternoon en route to sixth place at 141 pounds. He defeated Austin Paul of Ozarks by fall at 4:32 in the consolation round two then beat Ouachita Baptist's Hudson Herring by a 6-2 decision in consolation round three. Mas also placed sixth at 157 pounds, a weight class above where he wrestled last year. He won in the consolation round three over Ouachita Baptist's Carter Bierbaum by fall for his lone victory of the afternoon. Joe Loredo, Javon Cooper, Endrick Theodore, Brian Mas, Raymond Murray, Zideen Ruiz-Zartemi, Jacob Pacheco, Dewayne Jennings, Gregory Pierre-Louis and Shayne Parris also competed on the day for the Mustangs.
CBC will be back on the mat next Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa, when they wrestle at the Grand View University tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.