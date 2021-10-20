Looking to make history Wednesday, Central Baptist College women’s soccer hosted the No. 16 Cougars of Columbia College in an American Midwest Conference match.
CBC (2-11, 1-5 AMC) was shutout on the afternoon, trailing 2-0 at halftime before falling, 7-0, to CC (11-3, 6-0 AMC).
Bailey Walerczyk had seven saves in net for the Mustangs, including a penalty kick save in the second half.
Ashley Hultquist and Bayleigh Williams were both able to make attempts toward goal, but their shots were all turned away by the Columbia keepers.
Women’s soccer will be back in action on Friday at 11 a.m. at home against Hannibal-LaGrange.
Men’s Soccer
Taking on the No. 4 team in the NAIA on Wednesday, Central Baptist College men’s soccer hosted the Cougars of Columbia College in an American Midwest Conference showdown.
CBC (7-7-1, 3-1-1 AMC) was down 1-0 at half and ultimately lost, 4-1, to CC (10-1-2, 5-0-1 AMC).
Nyasha Dube had the lone goal for CBC in the match on a penalty in the 69th minute.
Columbia scored in 10th, 50th, 63rd and 85th minutes to end CBC’s unbeaten streak at eight and extend their own to 12.
The Mustangs will host Hannibal-LaGrange in their next American Midwest Conference match on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and Senior Day festivities for Dube, Carlos Beltran, Andrew Montoya, Jesse Garcia and student assistant Tristan Gibson will follow the match.
