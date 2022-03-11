TEXARKANA, Texas — Playing on the road again, Central Baptist College softball was at Bramlett Field on Thursday for a doubleheader against the No. 15 Eagles of Texas A&M-Texarkana.
CBC (9-11) couldn't solve the TAMUT (16-4) pitching staff, falling in a pair of games 8-0 and 8-5.
CBC’s Ysabella Esquivel was the only player to record a hit in both games, posting two in each contest.
Lauren Anderson also chipped in with a pair of RBI in game two while Savannah Sanford also had two RBI in the second game.
Esquivel registered CBC's only hits of game one, singling in her first two at bats in the first and fourth innings.
She was the only baserunner to reach the entire contest. Hannah Work started for CBC and got the loss, allowing four runs in two plus innings while Esquivel finished the contest and was also charged with four runs as well.
Game two was dramatically different from game one, with CBC grabbing an early lead, 2-1 after one inning, courtesy of a two-run single by Lauren Anderson.
After Tobi Finley singled to lead off the second, Esquivel tripled to chase her home and give CBC a 3-1 lead.
TAMUT would tie the game in the second and took the lead in the third, while also adding runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth as well.
CBC would actually end up tying the game at five in the fifth on a two-run double by Sanford, but it ended up not making a difference.
Gracie Keathley got the start and threw one inning, allowing two hits and three runs (two earned) while walking one.
Emily Cole got the loss, throwing 4.2 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits while issuing two walks and Alex Jeter retired the only batter she faced in the sixth.
CBC will be off for two weeks and will return to the field for their American Midwest Conference opener March 25 against Missouri Baptist.
