Seeking their second American Midwest Championship in three seasons, the Central Baptist Mustangs came out firing in a 89-54 win over Columbia College.
In front of a racuous crowd at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse on the CBC campus, the Mustangs quickly erased any doubts about the outcome of the game, racing out to a 20-2 lead with 11:54 left in the first half to set the tone of the game.
Unfortunately for Columbia, the headache continued throughout as it could not climb out of this deep hole.
Columbia got on the board first with a post hook from freshman forward Carson Parker, but an eight-minute scoring drought seemingly buried the Cougars.
CBC showed it would not be denied the AMC title this season after coming up four points short at home last season in the championship game.
Playing the passing lanes and throwing down alley-oops and acrobatic dunks frustrated the Cougars.
"Man, credit to our guys," Mustangs coach Clint Galyean said. "They came out from the get go and we challenged our fans. They were out in full force. We talk about it all the time how much we take pride in protecting Reddin. Our fans brought the energy. These seniors stepped up. We talked about how important the first five minutes were and in the first eight minutes it was 20-2.
“We really guarded and executed offensively throughout the game. Eighteen assists and 11 turnovers and then when you shoot 60 percent and hold the other team to 36, we dominated the game. We knew what was at stake. We were playing for our fourth straight trip to the national tournament. We have one goal down and are moving onto another one."
Frustration came upon Columbia basketball coach Tomas Brock as he was in the official’s ear all night, eventually getting assessed a technical foul with 2:24 left in the game with CBC up 87-53.
Coming nearly one full year since last year’s 99-95 loss at home in the AMC Championship game was difficult for the Mustangs.
Senior Zach Hudson, who led all scorers with a career-high 25 points said his matchup was favorable and not playing hard wasn’t an option.
“I just wanted to come out and be aggressive. I had a good matchup down low, and I knew the feeling of losing one, so me and (Tedrick Wolfe) each other in August that we were going to lead our team back and that’s what we did.”
Wolfe, a senior who put up 20 points, played with defensive prowess throughout.
“Coach had been on me all year about my defense. Like Zach said, that feeling we had last year, we didn’t want that. The whole game, I just want that championship, so I’m going to do whatever it takes to get it.”
Those upset feelings from last year played a big role in Tuesday’s game as the Mustangs never let the game get too close.
Because of the early run, Columbia had used five of its six timeouts three minutes into the second half.
Only after a dunk by CBC senior Kelvin Robinson with 2:24 left in the game did the Cougars use their last timeout.
The same time that Brock was assessed his technical.
On the game, CBC shot a blistering 60.3 percent, while holding Colubmia to 36.2 percent.
The Cougars were led by junior Tony Burks, who averages 18.1 per game, to 19 points, but apart from, Columbia didn’t get much offense.
“With Burks, we know he’s going to get his,” Galyean said. “What we’ve tried to make him do is not to get it effectively. He was 6 of 14, which is not great. We let him get some early and we tried not to let him get to the free-throw line. The game plan was to not let them get going from deep early. All their role players are really good shooters, so we contain them and make everyone else play outside of what they do.”
The win marks the fourth straight trip to the NAIA Tournament for CBC — last year’s game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is our fourth straight trip to the national tournament as a program, which before we had gotten here, CBC had never been,” Galyean said. “It just shows what these guys have done, what the guys in the past have done. I can go on and on about guys that have been here and bought into what we want to do here and help us to get to this point. The tournament is limited from 64 to 48 teams, so we’ll find out Thursday where we go regionally. If we play like we did tonight, we like our matchup with anybody. No disrespect. We love our group and I think we’re playing our best basketball and that’s what you have to do in March.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.