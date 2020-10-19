Looking for their fourth win in a row and a season sweep, Central Baptist College volleyball took on the Crusaders of Dallas Christian on Saturday at the DCC Gym.
CBC (8-5) earned the season sweep, beating Dallas Christian 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-22.
Lena Srdanov had 14 kills to lead the way and she was joined in double digits by Khyra Echols (13) and Emoree Martin (11).
Molly Murphy had a season-high 37 assists and Mikayla Lawrence was the digs leader for the first time, posting 18 digs while Alizea Garza had 16.
CBC had 43 kills and hit .309, a season-high, and held DCC to 29 kills and an .089 hitting percentage, helped by six total blocks.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to St. Louis on Tuesday for an AMC tilt against Missouri Baptist. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Looking to carry momentum off of Monday's win, Central Baptist College men's soccer continued its current stretch of American Midwest Conference games Saturday with its final road match of the fall at Owens Field against Columbia College.
CBC (3-5-1, 1-3 AMC) couldn't muster any offense, falling behind 1-0 in the first half before losing 7-0 to Columbia (6-1, 5-1 AMC).
Andrew Montoya made five saves for CBC. The offense didn't take a shot and the Mustangs allowed 12 shots on target in the match.
Up next for the Mustangs is a contest on Tuesday at home against Williams Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Looking to end the week the way it began, Central Baptist College women's soccer took on the Cougars of Columbia College on Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
CBC (3-5, 2-2 American Midwest Conference) could not pull off the upset, trailing 3-0 at the half before losing 9-0 to CC (6-0, 5-0 AMC).
Jayme Selph had a season-high 18 saves for the Mustangs. CBC allowed 40 total shots in the match.
Next up for the Mustangs is a return to Centennial Soccer Park on Tuesday for an AMC rivalry match with Williams Baptist. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Competing for the final time before the American Midwest Conference championship meet, Central Baptist College cross country took the course Saturday at the Choctaw Trails for the Mississippi College Watson Invitational.
CBC's men's team finished in 10th place in the competition, while the women did not have enough runners to register a team score.
Individually, on the men's side, Cade Griffith was the top finisher, finishing in 31:55.60 followed by Dylan Burnham at 33:22.60.
On the women's side, Ally Swaim was the top finisher, posting a time of 23:28.10 and Courtney Rife finished with a time of 28:55.10 as the only other Mustang competitor.
Next up for the cross country team is the American Midwest Conference championship on Nov. 6 in St. Louis at Francis Park.
