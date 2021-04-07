The No. 4-seeded Eutectics hosted the No. 5-seeded Central Baptist College Mustangs on Tuesday for the American Midwest Conference Tournament quarterfinal match in Saint Louis.
The Mustangs dropped the match to the Eutectics in straight sets, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.
The Eutectics led in all categories on their way to the conference tournament victory.
The Mustangs were led by Alizea Garza with 14 digs. Molly Murphy and Mikayla Lawrence added 10 digs each over the three sets.
Emoree Martin led all hitters with nine kills and added four digs as well. The Mustangs finished their season 11-14 (4-5) in AMC play.
Softball
Central Baptist College scored 11 runs in its first game of the doubleheader Tuesday defeating the University of the Ozarks.
Allie Burroughs got the win, throwing three innings giving up two runs on four hits, both earned.
Ysabella Esquivel threw two innings as well allowing only one earned run on two hits.
The Mustang Bats were on fire as shortstop Alison Seats went 3 for 4, hitting a home run and driving in 4 RBI in the game.
She also scored twice as well. Katie Goike went 3 for 3 and scored twice as well.
The Mustangs hit over .500 in the first game going a collective 16 for 30 with 11 runs.
Catcher Baleigh Jackson also hit a home run going 2 for 3 in the game with one RBI and scoring twice.
The Mustangs dropped game two of the doubleheader, 10-7, after the University of the Ozarks scored nine in the top of the sixth.
Hannah Work was cruising along, giving up only one run the first five innings of the game. Ozarks scored nine runs in the sixth to open the game and take a 10-5 lead.
Work did not make it out of the sixth, giving up eight runs, all earned on only 10 hits and striking out two.
Seats, the Mustangs clean-up hitting shortstop had another great game at the plate going 2 for 4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI.
Madi Spears, Ashley Pletcher and Ysabella Esquivel, all went 2 for 3 and drove in an RBI each.
