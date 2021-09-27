Looking to equal its win total from last year and win its fourth match in a row for the first time in four years, Central Baptist College men's soccer was on the pitch Saturday at St. Mary's High School for their American Midwest Conference opening match against the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis.
CBC (4-6, 1-0 AMC) scored three goals in each half and cruised to a 6-1 win over UHSP (2-4, 0-2 AMC).
Dan Mondragon and Andrea Migliozzi both had braces for the Mustangs, while Chris Orellana and Carlos Beltran got in on the goal scoring as well. Mondragon and Orellana also contributed with assists while Callum Bisset had two, Jesse Garcia had one and Maynor Sandoval had one.
Migliozzi gave CBC the lead in the ninth minute on Bisset's first assist and Mondragon made it 2-0 in the 16th minute on Bisset's second assist of the match.
Migliozzi scored his second goal less than two minutes later to give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead before UHSP scored just before the half to make it 3-1 at the intermission.
The onslaught continued in the second half for CBC with goals in the 80th minute by Orellana (from Mondragon), the 86th minute by Mondragon (from Garcia) and the 89th minute by Beltran (from Sandoval).
Andrew Montoya had four saves in net to earn his third win of the season.
CBC is now 3-1 on the season when it scores at least three goals and 76-7-2 all-time.
CBC will be on the pitch Tuesday for its final non-conference match of the season against Ecclesia. Kickoff for the match against the Royals is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Erica Hawkins' brace lifted Central Baptist College women's soccer to victory over the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis in the American Midwest Conference opener for the Mustangs Saturday at St. Mary's High School.
Hawkins scored the first goal and the game winner to give CBC (2-7, 1-0 AMC) a 3-2 win over UHSP (1-5-1, 0-2 AMC).
Hawkins' goals gave her five on the season, adding to her hat trick that she posted last week against Bacone. Ciara Bonner, who led the Mustangs with six goals last season, scored the second goal of the match for CBC.
Isabelle Pietrangelo, Ashley Hultquist and Bayleigh Williams all had assists on the afternoon while Bailey Walerczyk made six saves in goal.
Hawkins gave CBC the lead in the 23rd minute on a pass from Pietrangelo to put the Mustangs up 1-0. UHSP tied it up in the 35th minute, but Bonner would put CBC back in front in the 42nd minute with a header off a corner kick by Hultquist to give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead at halftime.
After UHSP tied the match in the 55th minute at two apiece, neither team could really get their offense going until the 75th minute, when Hawkins took a pass from Williams and buried it into the back of the net to provide what would be the difference in the contest.
The Mustangs will take the next week off and return to the pitch for another AMC contest on Oct. 2 against Stephens. Kickoff of the match versus the Stars is slated for noon.
Volleyball
Molly Murphy set a new record and Kylee Sabella had a huge afternoon for Central Baptist College volleyball Saturday at Becknell Gymnasium in the American Midwest Conference opener for CBC and the Lyon Scots.
The Mustangs (3-3, 1-0 AMC) won 3-1 by scores of 25-14, 25-27, 26-24 and 26-24 over Lyon (9-8, 0-1 AMC).
Murphy would set a new single match assist record, posting 58 to break the previous record by two.
Kylee Sabella also had a historic match, posting 30 kills to join Lena Srdanov as the only Mustangs ever to record 30 kills or more in a single match.
The Mustangs totaled 67 kills and hit .175 while Lyon had just 43 kills and hit .134.
The Mustangs are currently hitting .154 as a unit, which would be the highest as a team since 2012.
CBC is 3-0 in four-set matches this season and 48-49 all-time in four sets
CBC begins a busy schedule over the next few weeks with their next match on Monday night against Philander Smith.
First serve from Reddin Fieldhouse is scheduled for 5 p.m. as the Mustangs will look to avenge an earlier loss to PSC in Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.