Stepping out of American Midwest Conference play for the final time in the 2019-20 season, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge on Tuesday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
A pair of Lady Mustangs, Holly Allen and Kory Westerman, both had history making nights as CBC (10-4) cruised to a 102-49 win over CRC (5-12).
Allen finished the game with 34 points, including a new single-game program record with 10 3-point field goals made, and moved into third place on the all-time scoring list, passing Karli Kenley to get there, bringing her to 830 for her career.
Westerman posted the first triple-double ever in women's basketball history, scoring 10 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and making a single-game program record 11 steals, becoming the first player in program history as well to record more than 10 steals in a game.
Beyond Allen and Westerman, four other Lady Mustangs finished in double figures scoring, with Aaliyah Cash posting 11 points, and Sierra Carrier, Macie Hopkins and Grace Coates all finishing with 10.
The Lady Mustangs were plus-25 on the glass (49-24) and forced 34 turnovers compared to committing just 13.
CBC never trailed in the contest, with the score tied only once, 3-3, early in the first quarter.
The first quarter was owned by the Mustangs, who raced out to a 19-8 lead before settling back to 26-17 at the end of one.
Crowley's Ridge knocked the lead down to six, 26-20, early in the second quarter, before Allen hit a three to stretch the lead back to nine.
A layup by Coates two possessions later stretched it to 31-20 before a mini 4-0 run by the Pioneers brought the lead down to 31-24.
Another Allen three made the lead 34-24 and the Lady Mustangs closed the quarter on a 13-0 run, holding CRC without a field goal for the final 5:29 to into the locker room with a 43-24 lead.
Allen opened the second half with another three to make it 37-24.
Westerman's historic steal, her 10th of the game to break the former single game record, came at the 6:15 mark in the third quarter and setup a basket by Cash 18 seconds later to make the score 56-31.
CBC led 67-38 after three.
The fourth quarter was a very historic quarter for the Lady Mustangs.
Westerman got her 10th rebound of the night with 8:52 left in the fourth to give her a double-double and she completed the triple-double at the free-throw line 10 seconds later, knocking down a pair of free throws, for points nine and 10 to complete the historic feat.
Allen, who entered the fourth quarter with 16 points, scored 18 points in the fourth on six 3-pointers to finish with her 34.
The historic 10th three came at the 1:41 mark left in the game and put CBC up 96-47.
Next up for CBC is a visit to No. 12 Columbia on Thursday night for an AMC tilt.
Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
