Former Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbird Nakeia Guiden will be roaming the sidelines once again.
Guiden, who will be coaching the Guy-Perkins girls basketball team, joins her brother Keane Guiden, who coaches the Guy-Perkins boys basketball team.
“We are excited to have Nakeia back at Guy-Perkins to help us build our girls basketball program,” Guy-Perkins superintendent Joe Fisher said. “Great things are about to happen.”
While at Guy-Perkins as a student-athlete, Nakeia was a four-time all-state performer under legendary coach John Hutchcraft.
The Lady Thunderbirds went 89-19 during her high school career, including three appearances in the state championship game with one state title.
Nakeia averaged 25.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 5.2 steals per game as a senior.
“This is home for me,” Nakeia said. “I was born and raised here and will be around my family. I’m excited to be here.”
After her career concluded at Guy-Perkins, Nakeia went on to play basketball at UCA from 2008 to 2012.
She spent one year at her collegiate alma mater for one season under coach Sandra Rushing.
Aside from her stint coaching at UCA, Nakeia returns to the Lady Thunderbird sideline with previous stops at West Memphis High School, Wynne High School and Osceola High School.
With so much success as a player under coach Hutchcraft, Nakeia said she hopes to use some of that experience, but will evolve it.
“I plan to use a little bit of what coach Hutchcraft coached, but it will have a little more organization,” she said. “We’re going to have continuous ball movement and play a run-and-gun tempo if we get the chance.”
As previously mentioned, Nakeia will be coaching alongside her brother, who also attended Guy-Perkins.
“I’m very excited to be coaching with him,” she said. “I think we complement each other well. He’s more passive aggressive, whereas I’m more aggressive all the time. We’ll always play off each other.”
Nakeia will have decent work ahead of her as the Guy-Perkins girls basketball team went 11-15 last season, including a 5-6 record in conference play.
