The University of Central Arkansas will honor females and their accomplishments in athletics as part of National Girls and Women In Sports Day when the Sugar Bears host the Lamar Cardinals on Feb. 5 in the Farris Center.
All female athletes, coaches, sports administrators and others involved in sports are invited to be recognized during halftime of the Sugar Bears-Cardinals game, with special promotional ticket pricing of $1 for general admission seating for all fans for the night.
Prior to the game, starting at 6 p.m., special guest speakers – including UCA Sports Hall of Famer and Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame executive director Terri Conder Johnson; Greenbrier Schools assistant superintendent and former Sugar Bear Stephanie McNespey Worthey; and former Sugar Bear tennis athlete and Southland Conference Steve McCarty citizenship award recipient Marli Van Heerden – will be present, as well as current UCA student-athletes to talk to families and young athletes about what it means to be women in sports and to showcase their programs.
For more information, contact MacKenzie Magwire, director of marketing and promotions, at 501-269-3601 or at mmagwire@uca.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.