The Conway Lady Cats keep rolling, while the Conway boys faltered Friday against Fort Smith Northside.
Turning in a closer-than-usual win, the Lady Cats (23-1, 9-0 6A Central) still won by 19 over a talented Northside Lady Bears (19-4, 6-4 6A Central) roster in a 64-46 win.
Had it not been for a poor night at the free-throw line, the score would have crept closely to the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule.
Instead, Conway was 8 of 16 from the line, and to add to a recipe of near disaster for the 2021-22 version of the team, the third member of the Lady Cats’ big three, junior Savannah Scott, went scoreless in the contest.
However, the combination of junior Chloe Clardy and senior Jaiden Thomas, as well as a lesser, but still important output by freshman Emerie Bohannon, Conway was never in real danger of losing Friday’s game late in the third quarter.
The Lady Cats led wire-to-wire, but never held more than a nine-point lead until a layup by Bohannon finally stretched the lead to double digits.
Bohannon’s ninth point gave Conway a 50-39 lead with 39.6 seconds left in the third quarter, which was the largest at that point due in large part to the Lady Cats’ lack of successful trips to the charity stripe.
Prior to the fourth quarter, Conway had made just 3 of 10 shots at the line, but the percentage got a little better in the final frame as the Lady Cats made 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Clardy finished with a game-high 28 points, while Thomas added 14 and Bohannon scored 11.
From the outset, Northside kept it close, surrendering eight-point leads three times in the first quarter, but managed to cut down two of those, before Conway led 18-10 by the end of the first.
Thomas dominated the quarter for the Lady Cats, posting a quick steal/layup combination to begin the scoring, and then duplicated the feat with 3:12 left in the first.
She followed that up 22 seconds later with a 3 in transition before scoring on a circus-like layup with 1:40 to go.
The second quarter was primarily dominated by Bohannon and Clardy as the two combined for 12 of Conway’s 15 points, helping the Lady Cats to a 33-28 halftime lead.
Clardy then turned it up in the third quarter, scoring 10 of 28 points in the third. She added eight more in the fourth.
Northside fought all game, but were outmatched. Senior Haitiana Releford put up a valiant 16 points in the loss, while senior Ashya Harris scored 12.
Boys
Northside 61, Conway 56
The Conway Wampus Cats (11-11, 2-7 6A Central) weren’t as fortunate as their female counterparts, falling in a close contest to Northside (8-4-1, 4-4 6A Central).
The Grizzlies led throughout, climbing out to an 11-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
A 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter with scoring from freshman Kanard Turner, Ridge Scroggin, Jamarion “Boogie” Carr and Paul Harris, helped Conway climb to a one-point deficit.
The scoring began when Turner scored on a baseline jumper, which was followed up by a Scroggin 3-pointer in front of the Conway bench.
Carr split on a pair of free throws, before Harris and Turner capped the run off with layups with 5:33 left in the game.
Northside then went on a 10-4 scoring run that helped push to the win, that was too out of reach for too many fouls on the Conway end.
Senior Keiron Duncan scored 14, while Harris added 12.
The Grizzlies received a big contribution from sophomore Luke Young’s 20 points, followed by a 10-point game from junior Denarion Whitmore.
Both Conway teams travel Tuesday to Little Rock Central.
Other Area Scores
Siloam Springs boys 52, Greenbrier 46
Siloam Springs girls 56, Greenbrier 45
Vilonia boys 56, Greenwood 41
Greenwood girls 50, Vilonia 46
Conway Christian girls 48,
Nemo Vista 30
Mt. Vernon-Enola boys 47,
Quitman 42
Quitman girls 48, Mt. Vernon-Enola girls 41
St. Joseph boys 25, Bigelow 24
Bigelow girls 69, St. Joseph 46
Guy-Perkins boys 66, South Side (Bee Branch) 62
South Side (Bee Branch) girls 44, Guy-Perkins 31
