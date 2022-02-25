Last weekend, the NBA celebrated its all-star weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.
I didn’t really watch any of the weekend because my wife, son and I visited a couple friends in northwest Arkansas, so we were out of pocket.
But, I’ve heard the reactions and I did watch highlights of some of what happened.
I’ve discussed the development in my lack of interest in the NBA All-Star Game because It is a glorified exhibition where players don’t put in full effort.
I do get it. There’s no reason for a player that is making a ton of money and is key to the playoff run that is starting to take shape to put in max effort for an injury risk. It makes sense.
I just don’t have a desire to watch it anymore just like I don’t have a desire to watch the Pro Bowl.
But, the NBA dunk contest has been ridiculed, including by the announcers of the event.
The dunk contest used to be the marquee event for Saturday nights, which started with a skills competition, followed by the 3-point contest and finally the dunk contest.
However, many factors have led people to question whether this should be the featured event prior to the actual all-star game.
In large part, there’s usually not star power.
LeBron James has never participated in the dunk contest during his 19-year career.
Other big-name players have also refused to participate which is likely because they do not want to risk injury.
Gone are the days of Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins battling for the Dunk Contest crown. But even Jordan stopped participating after 1988.
The event just doesn’t attract the star power anymore to be a main event like it is being portrayed.
That, and the event has just gotten stale. The use of props is fine, but at some point we’ve probably seen close to all of what these players can do within the confines of a court as far as dunks are concerned.
In fact, not one dunk received a max 50 point total by the four participants across both rounds.
Not only does the event not have star power, but the format constantly seems to be changing.
It started out in 1984 with a three-round event with the top four dunkers who received the highest score advancing to the semifinals. Then the top two scoring dunkers from the semifinals advanced to the finals to determine a winner.
Then, dunkers started earning byes the following year.
By 1994, a timer was instituted and eventually turned back into whoever scored the highest for that particular round advanced and the winner was the highest scorer in the finals.
In 2002, a tournament was adopted, but by the next year, it was back to a two-round event in which everyone competed against each other.
By 2008, fans voted on the final round via text messaging, which was abolished by 2014.
However, in 2012, the event was just one round.
In 2014, players from the East battled players from the West and then an overall dunker of the night was awarded a trophy.
Then, in 2015, the event was back to an overall score decided by a panel of judges.
This is just too much to keep up with. I get needing to keep fan interest, especially when the star power is lost, but if the format constantly changes, no one can understand the rules of what is going on.
Then, you have controversy with the judges that are on the panel.
Twice now, one can make an argument that Aaron Gordon has been robbed of both dunk contest crowns he’s participated in because of the subjectivity of the judges in how they award points.
This has led to Gordon saying he’s done participating in dunk contests.
I don’t know what the fix for the dunk contest to be. I’m sure it will always have its fans, but I don’t believe it is the marquee event it has been billed of as of late.
Finally, you have what happened in the latest version. There were really no overall spectacular dunks. Numerous failed dunk attempts brought down scores and it just left people talking about how bad it was.
