Last week, I had the option to write about two different basketball events.
I chose the local Special Olympics tourney at the McGee Center over the NBA All-Star game in Chicago.
This week, I will focus on the pros.
The quality of all-star games has been declining for years now, in the NFL, MLB and NBA. It is easy to understand why, and it is hard to fix.
We need to remember that these are exhibition games and they don’t really count for anything.
The participants do get a little extra money, but with salaries where they are today, the cash is little incentive.
The last thing anyone wants to see is a player get hurt, which is the biggest problem with the NFL’s Pro Bowl.
The level of effort has been declining yearly for quite a while now.
But the most recent game in January was the worst I’ve seen.
For the most part, it was literally touch football.
As soon as a defender got his arms around the offensive player, the refs blew the whistle.
Almost no one went to the ground.
I get it. Again, no one wants to get hurt.
The Pro Bowl is played after the regular season, so players are already beat up as it is. But it was embarrassing to watch.
The NBA has had similar issues with its all-star game.
With almost no defense being played, it turned into a dunk and 3-point shooting showcase. It was fine, but boring.
However, this year the NBA changed the format.
For the first three quarters, it was played as it usually is, with players frequently rotating in and out and lots of fast break alley-oops.
But when the fourth quarter started, they implemented what is known as the Elam Ending.
Instead of playing till the clock runs out, the teams play to see who can be the first to get to a predetermined final score.
After the third quarter, they took the score of the team in the lead, and in this case to honor Kobe Bryant, added 24 to it.
So the target score was 157. As both teams approached that magic number, the play got intense.
They were playing so hard, I really was afraid someone was going to get hurt.
But it was fantastic to watch. The players loved it too.
I suspect the NBA will keep the Elam format in its all-star game going forward.
Closer to home, Hendrix picked up a big win last weekend, defeating Birmingham-Southern 75-68 in the opening round of the Southern Athletic Association conference tournament.
The No. 2 seeded Warriors now hit the road to take on Berry in the semifinals.
The finals will be Sunday, with the winner gaining the automatic birth to the NCAA Division III national tournament.
The Warriors had fantastic season, which of course is not over yet. But the future looks bright for coach Thad McCracken’s program. Most of the players in the rotation this season are sophomores.
Good luck to the Warriors this weekend.
