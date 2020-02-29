March Madness is right around the corner.
The Big Dance starts March 17 and several eyes will be on the tournament.
Maybe even more eyes than several as people that often do not pay attention or care about college basketball will fill out a bracket.
Those brackets can sometimes make people money as some offices will have pools, some will put their brackets in the numerous outlets such as Yahoo, CBS, ESPN and many more than host brackets.
In year’s past, there might have been a handful of teams that will hoist the national championship, but this year, it seems the trophy may be up for grabs for several.
Several teams have claimed the No. 1 spot in the rankings throughout the season with not one team being more dominant than another.
I saw a graphic on Twitter that showed the men’s college basketball top 10 every week since the season started and not one team consistently stayed in the top 10, especially the No. 1 spot.
Maybe the talent is not as good this year as it has been in year’s past.
There are no polarizing figures in this year’s tournament like last year with Zion Williamson or the year before with DeAndre Ayton and Trae Young.
It seems this year, we may be lacking star talent in the tournament.
As with Young, there was much controversy surrounding his Oklahoma squad getting into the tournament in his one-and-done season with the Sooners.
Looking at several mock drafts, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, the former University of Memphis center James Wiseman and the National Basketball League’s (International) LaMelo Ball are the consensus top three picks of the upcoming NBA Draft.
But, with Edwards’ Bulldogs having no shot of getting into the tournament, Wiseman leaving Memphis after he was ruled ineligible this season and Ball playing in an international league, the NCAA Tournament will not feature those three.
North Carolina will not be participating in the tournament.
It might be the least star-powered NCAA Tournament in some time.
When UCA athletic director Brad Teague spoke at a Kiwanis Club meeting, he stated that a majority of the NCAA’s revenue comes from the NCAA Tournament with sponsorships, hosting sites, TV coverage and more.
If the tournament lacks star power, many of the casual college basketball fans may not tune in if, especially if there won’t be some of the upcoming NBA Draft’s talent not participating in the tournament.
This is somewhat troubling as the NCAA will lose out on some potential revenue if people don’t tune in.
Either way, the games should be entertaining, as the NCAA Tournament usually is one of the more entertaining sporting events.
Cinderella stories will emerge and this year, there may be more room for those Cinderellas.
It might be one of the harder NCAA Tournament brackets to predict as well.
I truly think this will make the tournament much more exciting to watch.
I do miss the star power that the tournament may lack, but the games will be exciting nonetheless.
A few years ago, in addition to filling out a bracket, a couple friends and I did something of a fantasy-type draft of NCAA Tournament players.
Each one of us three selected one player from a team that was in that year’s tournament and added their points each round.
If a player’s team was eliminated from the tournament, that player was eliminated from scoring any points.
In essence, the person who selected the player on the team that went the furthest would win, but it allowed for another twist to making the tournament more exciting to watch.
It added more of an interest for us to watch and pay attention.
Andy Robertson is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at arobertson@thecabin.net.
