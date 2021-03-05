About a year ago, our world took a turn and our lives have been different ever since.
The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly one of the biggest events many of us have experienced and we’re still not out of it.
There is hope on the horizon, but with that hope, I am cautious.
But, about this time last year, sports were being threatened to shut down.
We didn’t quite know what was happening until the incident with Utah Jazz all-star center Rudy Gobert.
On March 9, 2020, Gobert jokingly touched all the reporter microphones on a desk after a press conference because the NBA wanted to keep reporters six to eight feet away so the infection couldn’t be spread.
Gobert subsequently was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID.
His prank was soon seen as a reckless act and soon the NBA decided to shut things down.
That was the first of many dominoes to fall as the NCAA Tournament, conference tournaments, high school state tournaments, the Major League Baseball season and others to either delay or cancel its events altogether.
It was honestly a worrisome time for me as a sports writer. What was I going to write about without sports?
I transitioned into news for about a month, but I too was given the same fate as some of these tournaments as I was furloughed April 8 and didn’t return until Sept. 4.
But, at the time of the Gobert incident, I feel we knew about the virus, but didn’t know much beyond that.
There was hope that we’d have maybe a two-week break and get rolling again.
But, that obviously wasn’t the case.
I had just pulled onto I-40 from the onramp across from Fifth Avenue Park to head to Hot Springs to cover a High School State Championship game with the radio tuned to 103.7, where it was announced Gov. Asa Hutchinson was going to make an announcement about the remainder of the tournament.
I then took Exit 129 to Dave Ward and drove back home because everything was up in the air.
Reality really set in for me there.
That game was played, which I covered from home, but that was the final game of the tournament. Teams set to play the remaining games were to share the state title.
Then, the NCAA Tournament getting canceled was huge for collegiate sports.
When UCA athletic director Brad Teague was at the office for the Conway On The Record podcast, he said that a significant portion of funding was withheld due to the NCAA Tournament not being played.
“The NCAA basketball tournament funds 90 percent of the NCAA budget,” he said. “I think we ended up with 39 percent of normal revenue from the NCAA because they lost that funding. (The NCAA) had a catastrophic insurance policy, but it normally gets about $800 million from that tournament and its insurance policy was $250 million.
“We all had reduced distributions. That’s why you see them trying to figure out how to make it happen this March. We usually get $1.3 million a year from the NCAA, but this year, because of COVID and because it didn’t have the tournament, we got about $400,000.”
Teague said if the NCAA had to shut down again this year for whatever reason, programs would likely have to shut down.
Since the MLB started its season in late July, we haven’t been without sports.
Sports look entirely different right now, and I’ve heard conversations that sports are sometimes less enjoyable because there are no fans in attendance.
We are getting back to more normalcy, but still, I am cautious.
