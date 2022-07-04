FAYETTEVILLE – Recent additions to the Arkansas men’s track and field program include a pair of transfers with Jamaicans Wayne Pinnock and Carey McLeod, who combined to score 35.5 points at the 2022 NCAA Championships between the indoor long jump, outdoor long jump, and 4 x 100m relay.
Also joining the Razorbacks are Texas 4A State 300m hurdle champion Grant Williams of Celina, Texas; four-time NCAA DIII champion Marcus Weaver of Lewiston, Minnesota; and Wyatt Green of Katy, Texas.
Pinnock recently won the NCAA Outdoor long jump title (26-3 | 8.00) after claiming the NCAA Indoor title (26-0 | 7.92) in March. McLeod, the only person to compete in the long jump and triple jump at the Tokyo Olympic Games, finished runner-up to Pinnock in the NCAA Indoor long jump (25-11.5 | 7.91) and placed fourth in the NCAA Outdoor long jump (25-11 | 7.90).
Both McLeod and Pinnock are from Kingston, Jamaica, and attended Kingston College High School. They join an impressive list of alums from the school who have prospered at Arkansas.
In continuing a long lineage of Kingston College athletes who became Razorbacks, Pinnock and McLeod join a storied list, which includes Olympians and World Championships competitors in Alain Bailey, Tarik Batchelor, Omar McLeod, Clive Pullen, and Arkansas signee Shakwon Coke of Barton Community College.
This talent-laden group boasts an Olympic gold medalist, World Championship gold medalist, a combined seven NCAA titles, 11 SEC titles, and 19 first-team All-America performances.
In 2020, McLeod was named National Field Athlete of the Year and SEC Field Athlete of the Year for the indoor season. He set Tennessee school records in the long jump (27-1.25 | 8.26) and triple jump (56-4 | 17.17) indoors along with the long jump (27-4.5 | 8.34) outdoors.
A four-time SEC champion, three times in the long jump and once in the triple jump, McLeod has earned seven All-America honors and has been a silver medalist once and bronze medalist in NCAA competition three times – twice in the long jump and once in the triple jump.
In addition to sweeping NCAA long jump titles in 2022, Pinnock also won both SEC titles with marks of 26-0 (7.92) indoors and 26-11.5 (8.05) outdoors.
McLeod and Pinnock also were part of Tennessee’s 4 x 100m relay which placed fourth in the 2022 NCAA and SEC meets.
Coke is a long and triple jumper who was named the 2021 NJCAA National Field Athlete of the Year. He won six NJCAA titles, with four long jump victories and a pair of triple jump titles while adding three runner-up finishes.
In addition, Coke produced the third-best long jump in NJCAA history with a 26-9 ¼ (8.16) leap as well as the fourth-best triple jump, in all-conditions, with a wind-aided 54-9 ½ (16.70).
Williams recently placed third in the 400m hurdles with a career best of 51.02 at the USATF U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Over 300m hurdles, Williams claimed the State 4A title in May with a time of 37.30. He set a career best of 36.68 to place third in the Texas Relays.
As a member of the Celina 4 x 400m relay, Williams ran anchor leg on a fourth-place finish in the State 4A meet. In 2021, Williams finished second at State in the 300m hurdles and anchored the 4 x 400m relay to a fifth-place finish.
Weaver was named the 2021 and 2022 National Men’s Field Athlete of the Year in Division III. Weaver, competing for Wisconsin-Eau Claire, became the only man in meet history to win both the decathlon and javelin in the 2021 NCAA Division III Championships and he repeated that feat in 2022.
In claiming the pair of titles in 2021, Weaver set career best marks of 222-0 (67.68) in the javelin and scored 7,510 points in the decathlon. In defending both titles in 2022, Weaver produced marks of 219-10 (67.00) and 7,486.
Green competed for Katy Cinco Ranch and he is the son of Danny Green, an All-American with Arkansas who served as Director of Operations for 20-plus years.
Wyatt anchored the Cinco Ranch 4 x 800m relay to victory at the Texas Relays this season and was a member of the 4 x 400m relay that finished second in district and fourth in area meets.
