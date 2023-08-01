The Conway Wampus Cats, under new head coach Buck James, completed their second day of fall camp Tuesday at John McConnell Stadium.

“I think it’s gone good,” said James, who left Bryant after winning the last five Class 7A state titles to replace Keith Fimple, who resigned in early May to become athletic director for the Springdale School District. “They are getting used to me. I’m getting used to them. We’re learning how to practice like I want to practice, lift like I want to lift. I think they’ve done great. “I think they’ve done a tremendous job. I think we still have a long way to go. We’ve got a lot that we’ve got to get done. I like where we’re at considering that we started all this about four weeks ago. I think what we’re doing is some good stuff.”

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

