The Conway Wampus Cats, under new head coach Buck James, completed their second day of fall camp Tuesday at John McConnell Stadium.
“I think it’s gone good,” said James, who left Bryant after winning the last five Class 7A state titles to replace Keith Fimple, who resigned in early May to become athletic director for the Springdale School District. “They are getting used to me. I’m getting used to them. We’re learning how to practice like I want to practice, lift like I want to lift. I think they’ve done great. “I think they’ve done a tremendous job. I think we still have a long way to go. We’ve got a lot that we’ve got to get done. I like where we’re at considering that we started all this about four weeks ago. I think what we’re doing is some good stuff.”
A year ago, the Wampus Cats finished 10-3, with two of those losses coming to James’ Bryant squad, the final one came in the semifinals of the Class 7A state playoffs.
The Wampus Cats return a core of players, led by three-year starting quarterback Donovyn Omolo.
While times have changed with more practice time during the summer, even the four weeks with the team has been beneficial for James.
“I don’t know where we’d be if this was only the second day we’ve seen them,” James said. “We’re fortunate to have what we had. Our kids have done good. I want more. I think they want more, and I think we’ve got to do more.”
James said he’s a stickler for details when it comes to his team.
“I’m attention to detail,” he said. “I think it’s the little things that matter in a ball game. It might come down to one play. It might come down to one series. It might come down to special teams. If the ball bounces one way versus the other way, it can change the course of the game and your season.”
James said both his offensive and defensive lines have been practicing well.
“I really like the way our offensive line is playing,” he said. “I like to brag on those guys. I thought our defensive line had a really good day yesterday [Monday]. We’ve got a chance to be really good in the secondary and at receiver. We need some linebackers to come around. We need quarterbacks to step up. Our kickers need to step up. We’ve got to be a lot better in the kicking game.
“I like their attitude. I like the way they are working. I think they understand where they are at and what they’ve got to do.”
Conway will scrimmage at Morrilton on Aug. 15. The Wampus Cats open the regular season Sept. 1 at Bentonville. The home opener is Sept. 8 against Springdale.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
