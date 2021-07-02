This week marked the beginning of the ASUN Conference era for UCA athletics as well as the Name, Image and Likeness Legislation.
First, UCA was welcomed into the ASUN on Thursday after spending 15 years in the Southland Conference.
Because five teams left the SLC, membership for the conference is currently at eight schools: Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, McNeese State, New Orleans, Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Only New Orleans and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi do not sponsor football, so league membership does meet the NCAA’s qualifications to host an automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.
Oddly, the conference’s website, southland.org still had UCA and Stephen F. Austin logos on a Jostens ad as of this writing Friday afternoon.
But now, UCA embarks on a new journey that I am personally excited to see how it unfolds.
While we won’t see actual the ASUN football conference this fall, there will be a taste of it this fall when UCA plays Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State this fall as part of the AQ7, which also features the four Texas schools that also left the Southland, so there will also be one last hurrah against those four former Southland foes.
Other sponsored sports on UCA’s campus will participate in ASUN Conference competition starting this fall, however.
On the national stage this week, the Name, Image and Likeness Legislation also went into effect Thursday, as numerous collegiate athletes now have signed endorsement deals.
A list of deals already made by collegiate athletes posted on 247Sports, and while there are currently 19 endorsement deals listed, there’s likely more on the way.
Personally, I believe student-athletes should be able to market themselves as the NCAA has gotten away with marketing its student-athletes for free for far too long.
I’ve mentioned this in columns before, so I will quote a previous column, including what the NCAA has gotten away with and why this now opens a couple rabbit holes.
“Several scandals have been broken in the past about players getting paid like the Reggie Bush scandal where he had to give back his Heisman Trophy, and USC had wins vacated during a championship season, as well as probably one of the more famous cases of SMU football getting the death penalty by paying its players.
But, the reality of this has become that the NCAA has profited off player’s likeness in the past (EA Sports’ College Football video game series and jersey sales), but penalizes student-athletes for making money.
Former collegiate basketball player and current college basketball analyst Jay Bilas called out the NCAA for selling Johnny Manziel Texas A&M jerseys several years ago.
Then, a pair of relatively unknown college athletes essentially put a stop to the NCAA Football video game series by taking the NCAA to court over its likeness.
A few years ago, a UCF kicker was making money on the side of football from video platform YouTube.
The NCAA gave him a choice: to give up YouTube and a source of revenue and his full-ride scholarship to continue to have college football eligibility or to give up his football career.
The kicker decided to give up football and he lost his scholarship as well as his eligibility.”
And, of course, Thursday’s events led to Bush making his case about wanting his Heisman Trophy back and his college on-field statistics to be reinstated.
Whether Bush deserves his trophy back or not, I’ll leave that up to you, but at the time of his acceptance of $100,000 he did violate NCAA rules regardless of what current law states.
