Embarking on a new journey, which will first place the Central Arkansas Bears in the ASUN-WAC Challenge, UCA is ready to jump into uncharted waters.
“We’ve been in the Southland Conference close to 13/14 years,” Bears coach Nathan Brown said. “To have the opportunity to play in a new conference — we still have a little cross-rivalry with the WAC this year — that not only myself, but our staff and our players are excited about.”
Moving conferences is nothing new to Brown as he went through UCA’s transition from Division II into Division I and into the Southland Conference in 2006 as a quarterback for the Bears.
But, what may loom large for UCA in this transition will be the recruiting pipeline that has now been established for a couple seasons that delves deep into ASUN Conference territory.
“It’s expanded our recruiting footprint in the last year and last recruiting cycle,” Brown said. “We’ve pushed our recruiting more southeast into the ASUN footprint while also having a heavy dose of Texas kids as we always do.”
Now faced with the ASUN-WAC Challenge, or sometimes dubbed as the AQ7 (Automatic Qualifier 7), some familiarity will arise with teams that UCA once shared a home with in the Southland Conference — Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin.
The Bears also has familiarity with fellow ASUN football member Esatern Kentucky as the two schools played a home-and-home schedule last year as part of a schedule reshuffling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown talked about how the schedule now shakes out overall for the team, but the Bears are excited to get back to a normal schedule.
“Getting to play a season that is normal is big, and I think our players are excited about that. I think our coaching staff and hopefully our fans are excited about that as well,” he said. “We’ve got an exciting challenge ahead of us. We’ve got a very difficult schedule with four FCS conference champions on our schedule. Sam Houston State, the national champion and Southland Champion; Missouri State, the co-champion of the Missouri Valley Conference; UAPB was the SWAC western division champion; and Jacksonville State with the Ohio Valley. Looking at what our schedule entails and we’re looking at an in-state game with Arkansas State is something we’re looking forward to and preparing for on a daily basis.”
UCA will continue on the road for week two against Missouri State with a 7 p.m. kickoff Sept. 11 in Springfield, Missouri.
The Bears’ home opener will occur Sept. 18 with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, followed by the AQ7 opener against Sam Houston at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at Estes Stadium.
UCA comes in behind Sam Houston in the AQ7 preseason polls among the seven schools.
Jacksonville State follows in third, while SFA, EKU, ACU and Lamar round out the poll.
Brown said the Bears will return 19 to 20 starters from last year’s team, while transfers and high schoolers will make an impact with the team this season.
“The prospects and the excitement levels are at an all-time high here at Central Arkansas,” he said. “Then on top of that getting to play new schools this year and in the future is huge for us.”
Junior wide receiver Lujuan Winningham and sophomore defensive back Cameron Godfrey joined Brown for ASUN Media Day, talking about Brown’s coaching impact because he played at UCA and the new opponents.
“He’s a winner,” Winningham said of his coach. “From coaching and playing, he knows how to win and knows how to get to the next level. He was playing not so long ago, so he knows the chemistry and everything about the team. It’s easy to relate to him and get behind him. He wants to win and I think it helps the team overall.”
Godfrey is excited for new opposition.
“It should be fun to have new competition,” he said. “We try to dominate the conference every time we can. We’re going to try to do the same thing this year. We’re going to see some new competition and try to game plan new things.”
Kickoff times have now been set in stone for UCA as the season will kick off at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in Jonesboro against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
