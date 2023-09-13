x

Arkansas senior linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. returns an interception for a touchdown against Kent State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Former USF linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. got his Arkansas career off to an outstanding start on Saturday when he scored a touchdown on his first snap on the field.

With 1:12 remaining in the first quarter, Grier was inserted into the game. On the first play he stepped in front of a Michael Alaimo pass and raced 25 yards for a touchdown. That allowed the Hogs to take a 7-3 lead that they never surrendered.

