FAYETTEVILLE — Former USF linebacker Antonio Grier Jr. got his Arkansas career off to an outstanding start on Saturday when he scored a touchdown on his first snap on the field.
With 1:12 remaining in the first quarter, Grier was inserted into the game. On the first play he stepped in front of a Michael Alaimo pass and raced 25 yards for a touchdown. That allowed the Hogs to take a 7-3 lead that they never surrendered.
“My keys on the play I was really just showing out in the box,” Grier said. “Apex. Kind of just got opened up. My D-end got up field because it was a pass. He got a great rush. The D-line, my two nose guards were getting a good push on their O-line. I kind of just scooted in the gap and just jumped.”
How did it feel for your first play as a Razorback to be a pick-6?
“It was a great experience for me,” Grier said. “Just coming out of the tunnel was amazing. Seeing all those fans wearing the same colors I’m wearing. They’re cheering for me, for us, the Hogs. I play for the Hogs. That was a really good opportunity there for me.”
Fellow linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul was serving a first-half suspension for a targeting call in the Western Carolina game. However, Paul explained his reaction to Grier’s touchdown.
“If I gave y’all my honest reaction, I was really caught off guard when he caught it,” Grier said. “As soon as he jumped and caught it, I just instantly started running down the sideline with him like a proud parent or something. So, I’m just chasing him down the sideline the whole time. It was just an electric atmosphere and a great experience.”
Grier’s debut was delayed by an injury he suffered in preseason camp. He missed the first game completely. Was it frustrating?
“For me, it wasn’t frustrating at all,” Grier said. “I always keep God first in my life, you know what I’m saying? Whatever he has for me will be for me. So, it was just another obstacle that was thrown in my way. I wasn’t fazed by it. I got upset here and there but not much. I just kept God first and stayed prayed up, and I just took it day by day.”
Grier finished the game with three tackles, one solo and the pick-6. He wears No. 3 and has a neck roll. He laughed and explained what’s up with that.
“I’ve just been doing that since high school,” Grier said. “I always wanted to be like Ray Lewis growing up. My dad always used to send me videos of him and just motivational speeches. I always just watched him growing up and wanted to imitate my game after him, so that’s kind of where I get it from.”
For Grier, the pick-6 wasn’t his first. He also got one while at USF when they faced Tulsa.
“To be honest with you, I’m looking to score more,” Grier said. “That was just a start, a great start that I had. Grateful for my D-linemen and my DBs that was out there covering very well and the D-line getting a great push so I can jump in the window and catch a ball. Even them blocking for me to get me in the end zone. We practice that a lot as well. We do it for a game.
“It’s really good to translate that from practice to a real-life game experience. The best thing I liked was the crowd. It was crazy. I mean it was unbelievable. I can’t wait to get to BYU this weekend and see the atmosphere. I know the fans are going to be out there, it’s not going to be as hot and it’s going to be great. I can’t wait.”
Paul has seen Brad Spence get a pick-6 (85 yards) in the opener and then Grier against Kent State. Can he make it three linebackers in three games against BYU?
“Man, OK, I’m glad you said that,” Paul said. “I sat back in the linebacker room the other day and I said, ‘Man, I gotta be next.’ I’ve got to be next to catch a pick six. I was just messing around with those guys and telling them Brad Spence’s first series out there he caught a pick six. And then Antonio’s first play of him being a Razorback was a pick six, so I was like, ‘Man, I got to be next.’ It’s not really a competition. We’re all happy for each other. Like I said, when Antonio caught his pick six, you could see the happiest people out there was the linebackers because we like to see success from each other. But yeah, I want to be next.’”
Arkansas will host BYU Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. in Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
