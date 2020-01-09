New Orleans deals Sugar Bears first home defeat of season

After a strong first quarter, the Central Arkansas women struggled over the final three quarters as the Sugar Bears fell 49-37 to New Orleans in the Farris Center on Wednesday.
The Sugar Bears (7-7, 3-2 Southland Conference) got off to a hot start against the Privateers (7-7, 3-2 SLC) by shooting 70% in the opening quarter in building an 18-8 lead.
That would nearly equal their output the rest of the way, however, as UNO went on to outscore the Sugar Bears 41-19 over the final 30 minutes to deal Central Arkansas its first home loss of the season.
In the second quarter, the Sugar Bears went just 1 for 8 from the field and were held to only three points as the Privateers cut their deficit to six at the half.
After scoring just 15 in the first half, UNO put up 20 in the third quarter, taking a 35-34 lead into the fourth.
The Sugar Bears encountered more offensive struggles in the final period – shooting just 1 for 11 (9.1%) – as they were once again held to three points, while UNO dropped in 14 more to pull away for the Privateers' fourth straight victory.
The Sugar Bears were hindered by 23 turnovers, leading to 15 UNO points, while forcing just 12.
Despite their shooting woes, the Sugar Bears finished with a higher percentage (35.7%) than the Privateers (32.7%), and held UNO to 1 for 19 (5.3%) from 3-point range.
The Privateers took advantage of their trips to the free-throw line, going 12 for 16 (75%), while the Sugar Bears were 7 for 11 (63.6%).
Alana Canady had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Sugar Bears, with Taylor Sells adding nine points, four assists and a pair of steals.
Briana Trigg had seven points and five rebounds, while Hannah Langhi added six points and a team-high nine rebounds.
The Privateers got 11 points from 6-foot-5 center Kayla Thomas, Vaquela Pimpton added 10, and Whitley Larry had eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Sugar Bears return to action on Saturday, hosting Sam Houston State at 1 p.m. in the Farris Center.
