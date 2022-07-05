For those of you who do not know me, I’m the new sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat. I wanted to take a little time to tell you about myself.
I’m coming over from The Daily Citizen in Searcy, which is also owned by Paxton Media Group. I worked there for a year and a half after my wife of almost 21 years, Linda, passed away after a short bout with endometrial cancer.
I currently live in Cabot with my 14-year-old adopted Chinese daughter Mary Elisabeth. I’m engaged to a wonderful lady, who has four kids of her own.
I have been a newspaper journalist since 1995 when I was hired a reporter for the former Magie Enterprises newspapers in Cabot, Lonoke and Carlisle. I was the sports editor for those newspapers from October 1997 until June 2014, when I made a career change and went to work for the statewide newspaper.
While there, I got to work some really good people in the Conway and Faulkner County areas. I knew it was a place that I could see myself working with on a regular basis.
After Linda died, I knew I wanted to do something that made me happy again. I got the opportunity to become sports editor of The Daily Citizen in January 2021. I was back in the game. My good friend Bruce Guthrie was the general manager of the Batesville Daily Guard, and he helped hire me. It was a perfect fit at the time.
I’ve been a sports fan all my life. I grew up a Dallas Cowboys, Lakers and Dodgers fan. Of course, I loved the Razorbacks. I loved them so much, I was in the University of Arkansas Marching Band for five years and was able to attend two Final Fours, including 1994 when the Hogs beat Duke to win the NCAA championship.
I’ve never been the sports editor of a five-day-a-week newspaper until now. Longtime Conway sports writer David McCollum was a friend and someone I admired for years. When I got the job, I reached out to his widow Beverly and told her I was taking the position. She was thrilled.
My goal is to slowly build up the Log Cabin Democrat sports page to get more local coverage, especially with the high school student-athletes. I feel that is our bread and butter. With quality stories and award-winning photography, we’ll make our sports coverage the best around. I’ll need some help from coaches and parents, but I feel like that won’t be a problem as I start my 28th year of covering high school football.
I’ll be using this space on occasion to give some insight into what I think about the sporting world as well as highlighting the accomplishments of the student-athletes and coaches in the area. During my time covering the Cabot Panthers, Lonoke Jackrabbits and Carlisle Bison, I always had an emotional attachment to those teams. And I love following along with the former athletes as they enter the “real world.” I’m looking forward to doing that with our kids in Faulkner County. That’s what I was able to do with some of the student-athletes in White County.
If you have any thoughts on a sports-related story, please email me at mbuffalo@thecabin.net. I look forward to hearing from you. You can also follow me on Twitter @markbuffalo.
