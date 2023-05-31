Buck James had no intentions of leaving Bryant as the head football coach.
That was until he was contacted by Conway athletic director Clint Ashcraft.
Those conversations led to James leaving the five-time defending Class 7A state champions to coach the Wampus Cats. James is replacing Keith Fimple, who resigned to become athletic director for the Springdale School District.
“I was sorta shocked that Coach Fimple had left,” James said during an interview Wednesday morning. “I didn’t think about the job. I’ve been satisfied here with what we were doing. I didn’t really think about it until Coach Ashcraft called me.”
Ashcraft said he’s known Coach James a long time.
“We’re both from Pine Bluff and we coached against each other at three different places,” Ashcraft said. “We visited, and there was some interest there mutually. The more we talked, the more it looked like it had a possibility of happening. It took on a life of its own, just like all coaching searches do. We were able to get it wrapped up today [Tuesday].”
James was the head coach at Bryant for seven seasons. He compiled a record of 80-9. Bryant has won the last five Class 7A state championships.
“I’m excited for the opportunity,” James said. “I’ve been blessed with what we’ve been able to do here at Bryant. It’s been a great run. I’ve had some tremendous coaches and players. The administration has been outstanding. It’s sorta sad to leave, but I’m excited about the opportunity to go to Conway and try to do it again.”
James said Conway had a good program under Fimple. The Wampus Cats are coming off a 10-win season, advancing to the state semifinals where they lost to James’ Hornets.
“I’m sure there are going to be some things that will stick out to me as soon as I get there and go through the routines and rigors of being there everyday,” James said. “Conway has not been broke. They have a good football program. They’ve won a lot of football games. They’ve had a lot of tremendous coaches, going back to Coach [Kenny] Smith, Coach Ashcraft then Coach Fimple.
“I just hope to be able to expand upon what those coaches did and were able to build and for the football team to be as successful as it possibly can be.”
James is a graduate of Jefferson Prep in Pine Bluff. He played baseball and football at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He coached at Monticello, Star City, Camden Fairview, Little Rock Christian before replacing Paul Calley at Bryant. He won a state title at Fairview.
When he left Camden, James said he thought he was done being a head coach. He was an assistant football coach and athletic director at Little Rock Christian before getting the opportunity to coach the Bryant Hornets.
“That was more to move my family and have better opportunities for them to have success,” James said of moving to central Arkansas. “It was a really good chance to move to central Arkansas. I thought I was through being a head coach when I went to Little Rock Christian.
“I got the opportunity to go to Bryant and took it.”
James and his wife Jennifer, have four children. Son McKinze, 28, is football coach at Hot Springs High School. Son Ty, 21, plays football at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. Daughter Grayson, 18, just graduated from Bryant High School. Son Major, 14, is going into the ninth grade.
The Wampus Cats are set to open the 2023 season Sept. 1 at Bentonville.
