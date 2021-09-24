As sports fans, we are constantly on officials for no-calls or calls that were missed.
Ask an Arkansas fan about last year’s Auburn game, and you’re sure to hear how the Razorbacks were cheated out of that game because of a blown call.
Ask several at last week’s UCA/UAPB game where a Golden Lion looked like they had jumped offsides, which let UCA quarterback Breylin Smith to throw up a pass on a “free play,” only for UAPB to intercept the pass and start a downward spiral in the third quarter for the Bears, which they ultimately won.
And, how many times do umpires get heckled during baseball games?
You can go on Twitter and find different accounts from each sport where calls are blown throughout games.
However, sometimes, leagues don’t get the introduction to penalties correct.
Take the NFL for example: there’s a reason why people call it the “No Fun League.”
After the cell phone dialing, Sharpie signing, fake mooning celebrations of the 2000s apparently got out of hand, celebrations became toned down so as to not draw an excessive celebration penalty from officials.
Then, one can think back on a couple years ago when the NFL made it virtually impossible to hit a quarterback of any sort to where officials seemingly threw flags on every play a quarterback was hit.
Obviously, that wasn’t the case every time a quarterback was hit, but it certainly seemed that way.
Officials are human and make mistakes, so we have to take those blown calls with a grain of salt, but this season, the NFL has more strictly enforced a taunting penalty that has been the topic of numerous conversations.
Taunting penalties have been around for a while, but the NFL has instructed officials to be more liberal with their flag throwing in cases of taunting.
A statement by the NFL in August said, “We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule and not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field.”
While you certainly don’t want fights to break out because of taunting, there is little leeway in terms of what a player can do.
I know there are the arguments of “act like you’ve been there before,” but part of the fun of the NFL is seeing celebrations.
Defensive backs always flash the incomplete sign when a pass isn’t caught, which is perfectly fine.
Done in the face of an opponent though, you can expect a penalty as was the case with Bills DB Levi Wallace after breaking up a pass from Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Houston Texans wide receiver Jordan Akins was flagged for spinning the ball on the ground and peeking over his shoulder after catching quarterback Davis Mills’ first completion.
Chicago Bears DB Tashaun Gibson was flagged for clapping after an incompletion.
Yet, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can do a flip into the end zone and not get flagged for taunting in the Ravens’ Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs?
Or, Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards isn’t flagged for catching an interception and running backward into the end zone against the Falcons.
I know it seems like I’m complaining, and I am.
These guys are competing at the highest level of football and have emotions.
They make a play that beat an opponent, they should be allowed to celebrate within reason.
Gesturing an incompletion, clapping, spinning a ball should be allowed. I know their attention is directed at the opponent, but it’s like the argument in baseball: a pitcher doesn’t want a batter to celebrate a home run, don’t throw a pitch that allows the batter to hit a home run.
I’ve seen arguments that eventually these egregious taunting penalties are going to cause a team to lose a game, which shouldn’t happen.
This certainly isn’t the first time the NFL has gotten something wrong, and I’m sure it won’t be the last.
