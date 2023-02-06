X

Conway’s RJ Patton makes a spin move against Cabot earlier this season.

The Conway Wampus Cats surrendered a five-point lead late against North Little Rock on Saturday in a 56-54 loss to the Charging Wildcats at Charging Wildcat Arena.

With the loss, Conway falls to 14-9 overall and 3-4 in the 6A-Central with five games to play. Conway sits in fifth place in the league, behind Jonesboro, Little Rock Central, Cabot and North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats are 4-3 in the league, but Conway owns the tiebreaker with North Little Rock by virtue of margin of victory. Conway beat North Little Rock by eight points on Jan. 6.

