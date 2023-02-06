The Conway Wampus Cats surrendered a five-point lead late against North Little Rock on Saturday in a 56-54 loss to the Charging Wildcats at Charging Wildcat Arena.
With the loss, Conway falls to 14-9 overall and 3-4 in the 6A-Central with five games to play. Conway sits in fifth place in the league, behind Jonesboro, Little Rock Central, Cabot and North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats are 4-3 in the league, but Conway owns the tiebreaker with North Little Rock by virtue of margin of victory. Conway beat North Little Rock by eight points on Jan. 6.
In the loss Saturday, Conway led by five points with less than 20 seconds to play. The Charging Wildcats hit a tough three-pointer to cut the deficit to two. Conway was then called for a five-second violation, which led to a three-point play, which gave the Charging Wildcats the lead with eight seconds left.
Conway was not able to get a shot off and had to foul. North Little Rock made 1 of 2 free throws to set the final score.
“It was a tough one to swallow because our kids battled back once we settled in to get back into the game, especially on the road,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “We’ve just got to be able to fix some details toward the end of the game. We’ve just got to be able to continue to do the small things.”
Colen Thompson led the Wampus Cats with 21 points. RJ Patton had 13. Kanard Turner added 10. Trayveon Safford scored six. Kayleb Moody added four.
Conway hosts Cabot tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena. Cabot beat Conway 58-44 on Jan. 10 in Cabot.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.