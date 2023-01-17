The Conway Lady Wampus Cats continue to hold the top spot in the Arkansas Sports Media high school basketball poll.
Conway received all 16 first-place votes. North Little Rock is second, followed by Cabot, Greenwood and Farmington.
The Lady Wampus Cats also held onto the 14th spot in the ESPN national rankings. On Friday, Conway will play No. 3 Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C. in Washington at 4 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
In Class 2A girls, Mt. Vernon-Enola retains the top spot, receiving 15 of 16 first-place votes. Conway Christian moved up to No. 2. Quitman fell from second to fourth.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles moved from fourth to third in Class 5A girls.
The Vilonia Eagles are the only boys team ranked from Faulkner County. They moved from tied for fifth to fourth.
The Conway Wampus Cats dropped out of the poll after losing to Cabot last week.
Blytheville is the new No. 1 overall boys team after Jonesboro lost to North Little Rock. The Charging Wildcats return to the poll, tied for 10th with Pine Bluff.
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in the poll.
Overall
Girls
1. Conway
2. North Little Rock
3. Cabot
4. Greenwood
5. Farmington
6. West Memphis
7. Nashville
8. FS Northside
9. Bergman
10. Rogers Heritage
Others receiving votes: Bentonville, Nettleton, Morrilton, Vilonia, Benton, Star City, Mt. Vernon-Enola, Greene County Tech, Lamar.
Class 6A
1. Conway
2. North Little Rock
3. Cabot
4. FS Northside
5. Rogers Heritage
Other receiving votes: Bentonville
Class 5A
1. Greenwood
2. West Memphis
3. Vilonia
4. Nettleton
5. Benton
Others receiving votes: Russellville, Greene County Tech, LR Christian, Paragould, Sylvan Hills.
Class 4A
1. Farmington
2. Nashville
3. Morrilton
4. Star City
5. Southside Batesville
Others receiving votes: Clinton, Heber Springs, Gentry
Class 3A
1. Bergman
2. Lamar
3. Salem
4. Dover
5. LR Episcopal
Others receiving votes: Melbourne, Fouke, Valley Springs, Helena-West Helena Central, Harding Academy.
Class 2A
1. Mt. Vernon-Enola
2. Conway Christian
3. Mansfield
4. Quitman
5. Bigelow
Others receiving votes: Riverside, Hector, Mamaduke, Yellville-Summit, Western Yell County, Rector, Acorn.
Class 1A
1. Mammoth Spring
2. Norfolk
3. Kirby
4. Bradley
5. Wonderview
Others receiving votes: Nemo Vista, Dermott, Viola
Boys
Overall
1. Blytheville
2. LR Central
3. Bentonville West
4. Jonesboro
5. Bentonville
6. Lake Hamilton
7. Springdale
8. Farmington
9. Marion
10: Tie: Pine Bluff
Tie: North Little Rock
Others receiving votes: Nettleton, Conway, Bergman, Osceola
Class 6A
1. LR Central
2. Bentonville West
3. Jonesboro
4. Bentonville
5. Springdale
Class 5A
1. Lake Hamilton
2. Marion
3. Pine Bluff
4. Vilonia
5. Nettleton
Others receiving votes: Russellville, Greene County Tech, Greenbrier, Maumelle
Class 4A
1. Blytheville
2. Farmington
3. Dardanelle
4. Magnolia
5. LR Christian
Others receiving votes: Brookland, Stuttgart
Class 3A
1. Bergman
2. Riverview
3. Baptist Prep
4. Osceola
5. Lisa Academy North
Others receiving votes: Dumas, LR Episcopal, Haskell Harmony Grove, Rose Bud.
Class 2A
1. Sloan-Hendrix
2. Rector
3. Fordyce
4. Marshall
5. Tie: Marianna
Tie: Lavaca
Other receiving votes: Bigelow
Class 1A
1. County Line
2. Marked Tree
3. The New School
4. Nevada
5. Wonderview
Others receiving votes: Bradley, Guy-Perkins, Ozark Catholic, Jasper.
