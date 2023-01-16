The Class 2A No. 1 Mt. Vernon-Enola Lady Warhawks beat White County Central 61-32 on Friday to improve to 25-3 on the season.
The Lady Warhawks have won seven consecutive games since falling to No. 2 Quitman 73-58 on Dec. 20.
In the win over the Lady Bears, Mt. Vernon-Enola led 19-9 after one quarter and 37-15 at halftime. The Lady Warhawks increased the lead to 54-25 after three quarters.
AJ Person led Mt. Vernon-Enola with 21 points. Dessie McCarty had 20. Alyssa Gilbert had six. Coree Kyle had five. Chanly Pruitt had three. Scoring two each were Marlee Raby, Olivia McClelland and Jaley Belote.
Conway Christian routed Poyen 51-18 on Friday night to improve to 16-5 on the season.
Conway Christian led 17-1 after one quarter and 34-7 at halftime.
Conley Gibson led Conway Christian with 19 points. Josie Williams had 14. Kara Keathley scored five. Brooklyn Pratt and Mallory Malone had four points each. Lily Brister and Emma Carver had two points each. Kate Scroggins added a free throw.
