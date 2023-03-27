Arkansas LSU Baseball

Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner (11) celebrates a home run against LSU in the top of the first inning during the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Michael Johnson/AP

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 3 Arkansas' weekend series against No. 1 LSU started off on the right foot, but then quickly got untracked during a doubleheader on Saturday.

LSU took a run-rule 12-2 win in the first game on Saturday and then took the series with a 14-5 victory Saturday night. Arkansas broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the 10th with eight runs to take a 9-3 victory on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.