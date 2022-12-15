x

Arkansas’ Nick Smith attempts a shot during recent action against North Carolina-Greensboro at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will return to the court after a week break for finals as they head to North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena to play host to Bradley.

Arkansas (9-1) is coming off an impressive 88-78 victory over Oklahoma this past Saturday in the BOK Center in Tulsa. Bradley (7-3) has already played one SEC team falling to Auburn 85-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The win over the Sooners was Arkansas’ first game without Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Eric Musselman provided a scouting report on Bradley.

