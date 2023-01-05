x

Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion attempts a shot during the Razorbacks' win over Missouri on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Things looked bleak for No. 13 Arkansas in the first half on Wednesday night in Bud Walton Arena, but they managed to completely turn it around taking a 74-68 victory over No. 20 Missouri.

Arkansas trailed by 17 points, 25-8 with 9:31 remaining in the first half. However, thanks to a boost off the bench from Morrilton freshman Joseph Pinion and a strong second half from Ricky Council IV the Hogs outscored the Tigers 66-43 the remainder of the game. Eric Musselman was impressed with the second half.

