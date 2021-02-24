Playing for the first time in 18 days and the first time at home this season, No. 16 Central Baptist College softball hosted the Royals of Ecclesia College on Tuesday at the Fieldhouse Training Center.
CBC (4-0) pounded out 28 hits and 25 runs in a doubleheader sweep, beating EC (0-6), 11-6 and 14-6.
Allie Burroughs and Hannah Work were the starters in the circle for the Mustangs. The lone home run of the day came in the first contest when Katie Goike circled the bases on an inside the park dinger to give CBC their lead back.
Burroughs retired the Royals in order in the first inning of game one and the Mustangs put three on the board in the first to lead 3-0 after an inning.
Ecclesia responded, scoring five times in the second to lead 5-3 before the Mustangs stormed back with four in the second to retake the lead at 7-5.
Ysabella Esquivel started the rally with a one-out infield single, followed by another single by Estrada.
Goike then hit her second career home run to make it 6-5 CBC.
Allison Seats followed Goike, circling the bases on a double and an error by the right fielder to cap the scoring.
Ecclesia made it 7-6 in the third, but the Mustangs stretched the lead back to two in the bottom half on a leadoff triple by Ashley Pletcher and an RBI single from Lauren Anderson to make it 8-6.
A Goike squeeze bunt scoring Estrada, a Katie Gordon single scoring Goike and a Baleigh Jackson sac fly scoring Seats made it 11-6 in the fifth and rounded out the scoring for the game.
CBC had 15 hits in the contest and every player that started had at least one hit, and five players had at least two hits.
Burroughs earned the win, throwing six innings and allowing six runs on six hits with four walks and six Ks to move to 2-0 on the season. Skylar Lee pitched a perfect seventh for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs struck quickly in game two, scoring seven runs in each of the first two innings to lead 14-0 after two.
Alyssa Estrada led the first inning off with a double and was later forced out.
With one out, CBC took a 2-0 lead on an error and tacked on two more on a single by Pletcher.
A Lee single, scoring Pletcher made it 5-0 and a triple by Estrada capped the scoring in the first.
After a 1-2-3 second by Work, Esquivel led off the bottom half with a double, scoring on a Gordon double two batters later.
After Baleigh Jackson singled, both she and Gordon would score on an error to make it 10-0 and an Alyssa Estrada single and an error on that play made it 13-0.
A Seats double two batters later capped the scoring for the Mustangs. CBC pounded out 13 hits in game two and every starter except Goike had at least one hit.
Work started and threw three innings, allowing a run on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts to move to 2-0 on the season.
Esquivel threw the final two innings and allowed five runs on five hits with a strikeout in relief.
CBC will be back on the field this weekend in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, for the Northeastern State University Cherokee Festival.
