No. 19 Central Baptist College softball team’s road to the American Midwest Conference Tournament final was stopped Friday with a 4-3 loss to top-seeded Columbia College.
Columbia jumped on the board in the top of the first as leadoff hitter Taylor Barnes doubled down the left field line.
She advanced to third on an error and eventually came around to score as she stole home on a pickoff attempt to take a 1-0 Columbia lead.
In the bottom of the first, CBC’s Allison Seats tied it up with a two-out home run on a 1-2 count over the left field fence.
In the top of the third, it was Barnes again that became a thorn in the Mustangs’ side as she bunted with one out to reach first.
She advanced on a Kacy Bergfeld single and advanced again on a Seats error.
Barnes and Bergfeld came around to score on an Allison Keen double to right.
Mackenzie Kasarda was tagged at home trying to score from first on a Alyssa Estrada to Baleigh Jackson putout.
Avgustina Arbova struck out swinging to end the inning and a further scoring threat by Columbia.
CBC got a run back in the third as Estrada led off the inning with a single to right-center.
She advanced and Katie Goike reached base on a Columbia error. Seats struck out swinging and then Jackson singled down the right field line, bringing Estrada home.
The bases became loaded as Katie Gordon was hit by a pitch, but the scoring threat was ended with a Skylar Lee flyout to left and an Ashley Pletcher pop up to first.
Columbia scored its final and winning run in the top of the fifth as Barnes was at it again as she singled to center.
She stole second and then advanced to third on Kasarda’s infield single.
Barnes scored on a Keen single to shallow right, but the inning was ended as Arbova flew out to left-center.
The Mustangs got that run back in the bottom of the second as Madi Spears hit an RBI double to left-center to score Plecther.
Unfortunately for CBC, it couldn’t push another run across as Colubmia shut out the Mustangs in the seventh.
