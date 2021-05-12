KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the matchups for the NAIA Softball Championships opening round at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the PlayNAIA Facebook Page.
No. 19 Central Baptist College has earned the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg bracket and will head to Mississippi to play May 17 to 19.
"We are happy with our placement for the opening round and are ready to roll," head coach Jordon Jones said. "It's a stacked field, but we've competed with the best in the nation all year. We've played No. 10 William Carey twice this year so far and we look forward to preparing for them again. All the teams in this bracket are highly competitive and we look forward to getting to Mississippi to battle it out. We have amazing leadership on the team this year and I know the ladies are going to buckle down and empty the tank."
The Mustangs will face No. 3 Truett McConnell in their opening game and they will be joined by the No. 1 seed and host William Carey in the bracket as well as the No. 4 seed Houston-Victoria.
William Carey earned an automatic bid by winning the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament and Houston-Victoria, who came into the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 5 seed, upset their way to an automatic bid in the Opening Round while Truett-McConnell earned an automatic bid by finishing as the runner up in the regular season for the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
None of these teams are strangers to the Mustangs, who have only played WCU this season but have faced the other two teams in the past.
CBC and WCU split their two meetings this year, with CBC winning 3-1 in Louisiana, and William Carey winning 7-0 in Florida.
The Mustangs have never defeated the Bears of Truett McConnel before, losing 5-3 and 3-2 in extra innings two years ago in the LSU-Alexandria Tournament and CBC and UHV have played six times previously, with CBC holding a 4-2 advantage; however, the Mustangs and Jaguars haven't met since 2015 when UHV beat CBC 5-4 in nine innings in the LSU-Alexandria Tournament.
