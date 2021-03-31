The Central Arkansas Bears and the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks met for the first time since 1948, and it is likely a game the Bears and fans want to forget.
One week removed from a 5-2 road loss to then No. 4 Ole Miss, UCA (9-12, 6-6 Southland Conference) was out-muscled by the Razorbacks in a 21-8 romp Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.
Two seven-run innings helped Arkansas bury the Bears as the Razorbacks registered 20 hits in the game, with sophomore Robert Moore hitting for the cycle by the sixth inning.
The contest looked like it would be a well-battled game as UCA junior Connor Emmet blasted a 1-0 pitch off Arkansas senior Kole Ramage that barely cleared the fence for a leadoff homer.
However, Bears freshman starter Tate Busey failed to record any outs, walking three straight before he was lifted for sophomore Dillan Janak.
Only one run managed to score on a sacrifice fly that was charged to Busey before Janak got junior Christian Franklin to ground into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.
UCA scored in the top of the second on Connor Flagg ground out to second base, but Arkansas added two more in the bottom half of the inning as Moore hit a two-out, two-RBI triple for his first hit of the game.
Bears freshman AJ Mendolia singled to center in the top of the third to drive home Emmet from third for UCA’s third run of the game, tying it at 3-3.
But, in the bottom half of the inning, Arkansas doubled up the Bears as junior Charlie Welch led off the inning with a home run to center.
Three batters later, junior Jaden Battles launched a two-run shot to left center to take a 6-3 Razorback lead.
UCA was retired in order in the top of the fourth, while Arkansas scored seven runs on seven hits in the bottom half of the inning.
Freshman Dylan Leach led off the inning off new Bears sophomore pitcher Andrew Shoultz.
After surrendering two straight singles, a double and a triple, allowing three more runs to score, Shoultz was lifted for senior Brad Verel.
Verel was not much more effective as he gave up a double to his first batter, then Battles homered for the second time in the game on another two-run shot.
The inning ended with Arkansas holding onto a 13-3 lead.
The top of the fifth was UCA’s time to fight back as it posted four runs on one hit to cut the Razorback lead to 13-7.
After a walk and consecutive hit batters, Mendolia hit a sacrifice fly to right, which scored senior Coby Potvin.
Another walk loaded the bases again before sophomore Kolby Johnson hit a bases-clearing double to right.
The Bears ended the inning with a walk and strikeout.
Arkansas tallied another run in the bottom of the fifth as Moore homered to right center to once again double up UCA.
The Bears scored its final run as Mendolia singled to center to score senior Beau Orlando.
In the bottom half of the sixth, the Razorbacks put UCA away with their second seven-run inning on five hits.
After Franklin singled, Arkansas freshman Ethan Bates reached on an error at shortstop, which allowed Franklin to advance to third.
Battles walked and then two straight bases-loaded walks led way for a Moore bases-clearing double, which preserved his cycle.
Arkansas added two more runs to end the inning but the damage had been done.
The Razorbacks pounded out 21 runs on 20 hits, while UCA scored eight on nine hits.
Moore ended the game recording four hits and four runs in all four registered at bats, while knocking in six and walking once.
Mendolia also went 4 for 4 with three RBI and a run scored.
The Bears will have a chance to bounce back this weekend when they welcome Sam Houston to Bear Stadium for a four-game set, starting Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.