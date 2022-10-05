The marquee football matchup in Arkansas involves the Conway Wampus Cats on Friday night.
Conway, ranked second in the Arkansas Sports Media high school poll, travels to Cabot to take on the No. 4 Panthers at Panther Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Conway enters the game at 5-0. Cabot is 4-1 with its lone loss coming at Ruston, La., in Week 3.
“This is a good test for us,” Conway coach Keith Fimple said. “It’s on the road. Playing on the road is very tough in a hostile environment. It’s two good communities. I know there will be a lot of people there on both sides. I’m looking forward to it. It will be a fun atmosphere.”
Conway is led by junior quarterback Donovyn Omolo, who has thrown 15 touchdowns passes in five games this season. Running back Jamarion “Boogie” Carr has rushed for 539 yards. Conway’s defense has not given up a point in more than 10 quarters. The Wampus Cats have shut out the last two opponents — Little Rock Southwest and North Little Rock.
Fimple said his team needs to play physical against the Panthers.
“Their physicality is what we’ve got to prepare for,” Fimple said. “The biggest thing is that Coach [Scott] Reed has adapted to what his team can do, and he feels confident in and that’s running the ball.”
Cabot, which has run the spread the last five years since Reed replaced longtime coach Mike Malham, is averaging over 200 yards rushing per game.
“They should be 5-0,” Fimple said. “It’s probably the best team I’ve seen him have over there with the things that they can do. That’s what I want for our kids here in Conway to play in games like this and see how we match up with it, to better ourselves for the playoffs.”
Reed said his team has played well this year, especially after graduating so many seniors a year ago.
“I’m really pleased with our group,” he said. “We lost a bunch of pretty good skill players and a large senior class. I’ve been very pleased with their play.
“We’ve got some really good kids as far as character and work ethic. We’ve won eight games the last couple of years. We’ve kind of been stuck in that group behind Bryant, Conway and North Little Rock. I feel ike we are getting better. Obviously, this will be the best opponent we’ve seen. We’ll have to play extremely well.”
Reed said Conway has all the pieces of a great team.
“They’ve got all the pieces to be a contender,” Reed said. “Their quarterback [Omolo] is very good. He’s accurate. He makes good decisions. He is a throw-first guy. He works within the system really well. I’m very impressed with him.”
While Reed instituted a spread offense for the 2019 season, his team is running the ball in a way similar to what Malham did for 38 years.
“Our M-O this year is that we are running it much more than we have in previous years,” Reed said. “We’ve been able to run the ball. That is something we made a conscious effort in the offseason to improve on. We’ve played better defensively. We haven’t had the games where we give up 40 or 50 points. That’s going to be a huge test for us this week because of Conway. They are scoring almost 50 a game. We don’t need this game to be in the 50s. That’s not our best pace of play. We need this game to be in the 30s or 20s.”
Conway has won the last six meetings between the two schools. Cabot’s last victory was a 34-18 triumph in the 2015 season opener.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
